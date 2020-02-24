News

Man Rapes Six Teenage Boys, Blames Demons

The Anambra Police Command on Sunday said it had arrested a man, Emmanuel Bassey, for sexually assaulting six teenage boys.

The police claimed that the man lured and forcefully defiled the underage children.

The suspect, it was alleged, molested his victims in different parts of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed, in a press release, said the suspect was arrested following a tip-off.

“Following a tip-off, police detectives attached to ‘B’ Division, Awka, arrested one Emmanuel Bassey (38) of Abi LGA of Cross River State, but resident at Ngozika Housing Estate, Awka.

“The suspect allegedly had unlawful carnal knowledge against the order of nature with over six small boys of between 10 and 14 years on different occasions.

“The suspect has equally made a voluntary confessional statement to the police and blamed his act on demons.”

Mohammed said the victims had been taken to hospital for medical examination.

“The Commissioner of Police, John Abang, has ordered immediate transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department for discreet investigation after which the suspect will be prosecuted,” the PPRO added.

The Punch

