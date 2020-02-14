PDP’s Diri Receives Certificate of Return as Bayelsa Gov-Elect

The Independent National Electoral Commission, on Friday, issued a Certificate of Return to the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Douye Diri.

INEC earlier declared him as the winner of the November 16 governorship election held in Bayelsa State.

A few minutes after INEC’s pronouncement, Diri and his deputy arrived at the electoral’s body headquarters in Abuja to receive the Certificate of Return.

Supreme Court had nullified the All progressives Congress victory of November 16 governorship election.

The Supreme Court had ruled that Lyon’s Deputy, Degi Ereminyo, submitted forged certificates that disqualified the joint ticket and nomination.

The court asked the Independent National Electoral Commission to withdraw the Certificate of Return issued to them and reissue the same to the next party with the required constitutional spread.

