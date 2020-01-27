Lulu-Briggs: Ghana Court Throws Out Dumo’s Suit Aimed at Delaying Burial

A Ghanaian High Court on Monday threw out a suit instituted by Dumo Lulu-Briggs, the son of deceased oil magnet, High Chief O. B. Lulu-Briggs. The suit, it appears, sought to further delay the burial of the respected Nigerian High Chief and industrialist by evading the need to fulfil the 23rd December 2019 court-imposed preconditions for the release of the body of his father by the Ghanaian Police and Mortuary.

A mild drama happened in court when Dumo’s lawyers sought to move their application for clarification of the 23rd December 2019 Court order. Lawyers representing the widow of the High Chief vehemently opposed the application. It was a shouting march of sorts between both parties before sanity was restored by the court which called for calm by both parties and overruled the lawyers representing the widow by declaring that the application had merit and would be heard. The courts ruling however shocked both parties.

According to the Judge, “I have been invited to clarify my order of the 23rd of December 2019. My order is self-explanatory and need no other clarification.” On the strength of the invocation of the supervisory jurisdiction of the Supreme Court by Dumo Lulu-Briggs, the court said, “I should not appear to be shifting the goal post so as to prejudice the appeal and the applications pending at the Supreme Court. Finding no need for the clarification, I dismiss the application.”

It is still not understood why Mr. Dumo approached the Supreme Court of Ghana to invoke its supervisory role over the High Court if he had no understanding of the judgment it delivered. The High Court as it turns out would have no part in that gimmickry and consequently struck it out.

