Grammy: Burna Boy Loses Best World Music Album Award to Angelique Kidjo

Beninese singer-songwriter, Angelique Kidjo, was announced the winner of the Best World Music Album at the 62nd Grammy Awards.

She beat Nigeria’s Burna Boy and three other nominees to win the Grammy on Sunday at the Staples Center, Los Angeles.

Angélique Kpasseloko Hinto Hounsinou Kandjo Manta Zogbin Kidjo, known as Angélique Kidjo, is a Beninese singer-songwriter, actress, and activist who is noted for her diverse musical influences and creative music videos. In 2007, Time magazine called her “Africa’s premier diva”.

Others nominated in the category alongside Burna Boy are Altin Gun, “Gece”, Bokante & Metropole Orkest conducted by Jules Buckley, “What Heat”, Nathalie Joachim with Spektral Quartet, “Fanm D’Ayiti”, and Angelique Kidjo, “Celia”.

With his 2020 nomination, Burna Boy joins the likes of Seun Kuti, Femi Kuti and King Sunny Ade in getting listed in that category at the Grammy Awards.

Other Nigerian Grammy nominees include, Babatune Olatunji, Wizkid, Timaya and Kah Lo. Sikiru Adepoju won the Grammy Awards in 1991 and 2009.

Born Damini Ogulu, Burna Boy has had a remarkable career, especially in the past one year.

In 2019, the singer was the recipient of several coveted awards including Best International Act at the BET Awards

