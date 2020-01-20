News

Abule Egba Pipeline Fire Finally Put Out

Eric 1 day ago
0 4 Less than a minute

The pipeline fire in Abule Egba area of Lagos State has been put out by a combined team of firefighters and emergency responders.

The Lagos State Government announced this in a tweet on Monday.

Recall that there was panic in the Ekoro area of Abule Egba of Lagos State around 8 pm on Sunday when a pipeline belonging to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation exploded.

Three persons, including a minor, were confirmed dead in the inferno. Many houses were also burnt.

“After several hours of intense fire fighting by the combined teams of Lagos fire and other agencies, the fire at Ile Epo Ekoro Road, Abule-Egba Inwards Baruwa in Alimosho Local Government Area was successfully put out,” the LASG tweeted at 10.46 am on Monday.

Eric

Related Articles

Wase, Nigerian Ambassador to Qatar Dies

September 15, 2018

You Igbo, We Don’t Trust You Anymore – Remi Tinubu Tells Resident

March 9, 2019

Oyo: Makinde abolishes N500 examination fee, declares education levy illegal for schools

June 24, 2019

Obasanjo’s Attack: Presidency Keeps Mum

April 3, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: