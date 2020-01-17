Buhari Hosts Kayode Ajulo, Other Legal Team Members to Dinner at State House

By Eric Elezuo

Investment lawyer and rights activist, Barrister Kayode Ajulo, was on Thursday night honoured by President Muhammadu Buhari among other members of the Presidential Election Tribunal Legal Team at the State House, Abuja.

Buhari organised the dinner to appreciate the legal team for a job well done during the long months of litigation which ended on September 11 to Buhari’s advantage.

Describing the President’s benevolence, Barrister said ‘the President is very appreciative, and has gone down in history as the first president to honour all his lawyers’.

An enthusiastic Ajulo added that the president followed up his thank you dinner with a ‘personal duly endorsed letter of appreciation’.

Other members of the legal team in attendance were the lead counsel, Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, Chief Adeniyi Akintola, SAN, Festus Keyamo, SAN, Babatunde Ogala and many others.

