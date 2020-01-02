Headline

New Year Day Speech: Buhari’s Case is Hopeless, He Won’t Change – Yakasai

Commenting on the President’s speech, an elder statesman, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, in an interview with The PUNCH, said he expected nothing positive from the  regime of  Buhari.

He said he would not take promises made by the retired Major General in his letter to Nigerians seriously.

Yakasai said, “I don’t expect him to successfully fight corruption. Coup-making is treasonable; it is the highest crime in the land.  They did it and they are getting away with it.

“He (the President) is asking for patience, only those who still believe that he can change will believe him. As for me, the case is hopeless.  I see nothing changing, not this year or the year after.”

