Why I Stopped Attending Court Sessions – Dasuki

A former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd), has explained the reason behind his decision to stop attending court sessions during his prolonged illegal detention.

Dasuki, who spoke in an interview with the Hausa Service of the Voice of America, monitored in Abuja, on Wednesday, called for justice and truth.

The ex-NSA said with his release, he was ready to face trial.

He also said he had no problem with the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.).

The ex-NSA, who was arrested for alleged illegal possession of firearms and money laundering in December 2015, was released on Tuesday.

No fewer than five courts granted him bails, but the Federal Government ignored the court orders.

For instance, On September 1, 2015, Justice Adeniyi Ademola, who was then of the Federal High Court in Abuja, granted the former NSA bail on self-recognition shortly after he pleaded not guilty to the charges of illegal possession of firearms, and money laundering among others.

Dasuki had, in a letter to the Federal High Court in Abuja, dated November 12, 2018, stated that he would stop appearing in court for his trial pending when the Federal Government would release him from the custody of the Department of State Services in compliance with the bail granted him by various courts.

In the interview with the Hausa Service of VOA, Dasuki said, “I was going to court. Why I stopped going to court was because the court ordered for my release. This was not obeyed. So, I said, anytime the government released me, we would continue with the case. I am ready.”

According to him, now that the government has released him, he is prepared to appear in court to answer charges levelled against him.

Asked what he had to say to Nigerians who prayed for his release, the former NSA said, “We thank all for their prayers. It is only God that will reward them. There is nothing to say other than to pray to God to reward them. We saw what started and it has ended peacefully.”

In response to another question as to whether he was nursing any ailment as a result of his incarceration, he said, “Thank God I don’t have any ailment. I don’t have any ailment. I met my family in good health; thank God.”

Asked if he had any appeal to make to government, he said, there was none.

He, however, said “Whatever happens to anyone in life, it is what God has ordained. Lack of knowledge or faith is what makes people think an individual is behind their travails or makes a person think he did this to you. It is what God ordains that happens. Like you said, I spent four years in detention; today, I am out.

“Only God knows what tomorrow holds. No one has authority over tomorrow. All that is required is justice. Everyone who goes to the mosque on Friday and is a Moslem, must have heard an Imam preach about justice and holding on to the truth. There is a reason why they do so; they should be listened to.”

Asked if there was any truth that his travail was caused by the role he played in removing the military regime of Major General Muhammadu Buhari in 1985, he said, “I don’t know about that. What I know is that what happened was destined by God.”

Asked if there was any dispute between him and the President, the ex-NSA said, “I don’t have a dispute with anyone, I am more than that.”

The former NSA was released from detention after four years in the custody of the DSS in total disregard for several court orders granting him bail.

Dasuki and the publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, were released on Tuesday, 13 days after PUNCH published an editorial on Buhari regime’s lawlessness.

The Punch

