Boko Haram Attacks Borno Village, Kills Six, Abducts Two

At least six persons were killed on Christmas eve at Kwyaragilim village in Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State after gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram invaded the community, officials said.

The insurgents also abducted two women.

Chibok had in April 2014 earned global recognition when Boko Haram insurgents invaded an all-girls school and abducted over 200.

Many of the abducted girls are yet to be found till date.

On Tuesday, Kwyaragilim, a village under Chibok local government, was attacked by suspected Boko Haram insurgents.

At about 6 p.m., the armed men stormed Kwaragilim, opened sporadic fire on residents, killing six persons and injuring three others.

The attackers, who were not challenged, later reportedly left the village after abducting two women.

The Governor of Borno, Babagana Zulum, who is currently spending the Christmas holiday in the southern local government of Borno confirmed the development in Chibok.

The governor, who was paying a sympathy visit on the residents of Askira Uba local government whose villages were attacked by Boko Haram last week, said he was saddened by the recent incidents.

“It is unfortunate that yesterday Boko Haram insurgents attacked Kwaragilim of Chibok Local Government Area where six people were killed, three injured,” the governor said.

The state commissioner for poverty alleviation, Nuhu Clark, who is from Chibok local government, also confirmed the attack but said two were injured.

“The insurgents came at about 6 p.m. yesterday and attacked Kwaragilim village where six people were killed, two injured. Two females were also abducted,” he said.

The commissioner said the injured persons have been taken to Chibok General Hospital where they are currently receiving treatment.

Communities in Chibok Local Government area in Southern Borno have, of late, come under attack by the insurgents who have been fighting for over 10 years to carve an Islamic territory.

