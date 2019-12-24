Headline

Just In: Buhari Orders Immediate Release of Sowore, Dasuki

Eric 2 mins ago
0 1 Less than a minute

The federal government has ordered the release of Sambo Dasuki and Omoyele Sowore, attorney-general Abubakar Malami has said.

Mr Malami announced the directive in a statement, according to The Nation newspaper.

“The two defendants are enjoined to observe the terms of their bail and refrain from engaging in any act that is inimical to public peace and national security as well as their ongoing trial which will run its course in accordance with the laws of the land,” Mr Malami said.

Mr Dasuki, a former National Security Adviser, has been held for about four years despite several orders that he should be released on bail.

He is being prosecuted for alleged corruption. And possession of arms.

Mr Sowore, an activist and journalist, has been held for several weeks despite meeting his bail conditions.

He is being prosecuted for calling for a revolution against bad governance and is accused of plotting to overthrow the government.

Eric

Related Articles

Atiku Lashes Out at Buhari, Challenges him to Mention One Successfully Run Business

October 9, 2018

Again, Police IG Shuns Senate Summons

May 9, 2018

LASTMA Reaffirms Power To Impound Vehicles & Arrest Erring Motorists

April 18, 2019

Killing of Aid Worker Heinous, Despicable – Buhari

September 18, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: