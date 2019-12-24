DSS Releases Sowore from Detention

By Eric Elezuo

Convener of #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore has finally been released from the holding of the Department of State Service (DSS).

Sowore breathed the air of freedom shortly after the Federal Government ordered his immediate release.

Sowore was driven out of the DSS facility in a red Toyota car after stopping over for a brief second to acknowledge cheers from well wishers, and speak to the press.

“Nobody can take the people who are determined for granted,” he said.

