Headline

DSS Releases Sowore from Detention

Eric 1 min ago
0 1 Less than a minute

By Eric Elezuo

Convener of #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore has finally been released from the holding of the Department of State Service (DSS).

Sowore breathed the air of freedom shortly after the Federal Government ordered his immediate release.

Sowore was driven out of the DSS facility in a red Toyota car after stopping over for a brief second to acknowledge cheers from well wishers, and speak to the press.

“Nobody can take the people who are determined for granted,” he said.

Eric

Related Articles

Supreme Court Upholds Court Of Appeal Judgment On Rivers APC Primaries

February 8, 2019

Lagos Financial Outlook Very Positive-Ambode

May 17, 2019

Just In: Dangote Articulated Truck Loses Control, Slams into BRT Bus in Ikorodu (Photos)

August 27, 2019

Friday Sermon: Finding God

October 4, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: