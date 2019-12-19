Headline

Veteran Journalist, Dele Momodu Celebrates 27 Years of Productive Marriage

Eric 1 min ago
0 1 Less than a minute

By Eric Elezuo

Veteran journalist and Publisher of The Boss Newspapers, Chief Dele Momodu, and his amiable wife, Mrs. Mobolaji Momodu, are today celebrating 27 years of marital life.

Momodu took to his Twitter handle to celebrate his wife and four children for weathering the storm the storm with him in the past 27 years.

He wrote: “Happy wedding anniversary to us… Against all odds, MOBOLAJI, God has been most kind to us in 27 years. It has been a fairytale and rollercoaster… Congratulations darling…”

He supported the post with tasty pictures of the family in joyous mood.

Eric

Related Articles

Ekiti 2018: Who Picks APC’s Guber Ticket?

May 5, 2018

Just In: Olanipekun Leads Defence as CJN Onnoghen Shuns CCT Trial

January 14, 2019

We Are Not Taking Sides, US Ambassador Replies Buhari Campaign Team

February 13, 2019

Just In: Buhari Forwards New National Minimum Wage Bill to NASS

January 24, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: