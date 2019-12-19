Veteran Journalist, Dele Momodu Celebrates 27 Years of Productive Marriage

By Eric Elezuo

Veteran journalist and Publisher of The Boss Newspapers, Chief Dele Momodu, and his amiable wife, Mrs. Mobolaji Momodu, are today celebrating 27 years of marital life.

Momodu took to his Twitter handle to celebrate his wife and four children for weathering the storm the storm with him in the past 27 years.

He wrote: “Happy wedding anniversary to us… Against all odds, MOBOLAJI, God has been most kind to us in 27 years. It has been a fairytale and rollercoaster… Congratulations darling…”

He supported the post with tasty pictures of the family in joyous mood.

Like this: Like Loading...