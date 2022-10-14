PDP BoT Mandates Ayu to Resign after 2023 Elections, Moves to Review Membership of PCC

By Eric Elezuo

The Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has mandated the embattled chairman of the party, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, to make a firm assurance to resign immediately after the 2023 general elections.

The BoT gave the mandate as part of its resolutions following a meeting called at the instance of the chairman to resolve the party’s lingering crisis.

A Statement of the resolutions reached, and signed by the chairman, Senator Adolphus Wabara, also resolved among other things that the presidential candidate should review the list of the presidential campaign council towards accommodating more stakeholders as well as ensure that the party’s governor’s forum chairman convenes a meeting of the forum without further delay.

The detailed statement is as follows:

Resolutions of the Board of Trustees (BoT)’s Meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), dated October 14, 2022.

1. The BoT called on all Party Leaders and persons close to them to desist forthwith from making further inflammatory remarks or press interviews

2. Called on the Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum to convene a meeting of the forum without further delay.

3. Called on all leaders of the Party to match words with action and where commitments are made to unconditionally fulfill same.

4. Urged the National Chairman as an eminent leader, to give a firm assurance that he will resign his position after the 2023 election. In the same vein, the BoT Chairman has been authorized to offer apologies on behalf of all members who feel maligned or aggrieved by the public statements made by its members nationwide that has sharpened the current division in the Party.

5. The BoT also called on the Presidential Candidate to review its membership of the Presidential Campaign Council, and other advisory appointments to make it all inclusive.

6. Finally, the BoT will refer some of these recommendations for noting and appropriate action to NEC of the Party in due course.

Signed:

H. E. Sen Adolphus Wabara, Ph.D, Chairman, Board of Trustees (PDP)