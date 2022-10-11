Tinubu Group Dismisses Dogara, APC Northern Christians As Impostors

By Eric Elezuo

Popularly known as “The Queen of Nollywood films” because of her passion and dedication to the Nigerian film and entertainment industry, Maria Ogechi Peace Anyiam-Osigwe’s death as announced through a terse statement on January 9, 2023, turned the Nigerian entertainment sector upside down.

Consequently, an outpouring of eulogies has been trailing the news of the death of Nigerian filmmaker and entertainment executive, who had a degree in Law and Political Science from Oxford Brookes University, England.

In a statement announcing her death, Anyiam-Osigwe’s family described her as a trailblazer who left indelible imprints on the sands of time, as follows:

“Peace Maria Ogechi Anyiam-Osigwe: An epitome of creative transcendance

“The Emmanuel Onyechere Osigwe Anyiam-Osigwe clan in thanksgiving to God and in the belief that God is good and everything He does is good and in accordance with His divine will, pattern and plan, announce the passing to eternal glory of our illustrious beloved daughter, sister, aunt and great aunt Ms. Peace Maria Ogechi Anyiam-Osigwe (MFR)

“Peace, the Ada of the Anyiam-Osigwe family, was an outstanding personality, trailblazer, titan, pathfinder, go-getter, humanitarian, one-of-a-kind creative, and visionary leader in the film and television industry. Peace left indelible imprints on the sands of time.

“We as a family and clan will continue do all that is necessary to ensure that her legacy lives on – the Africa Movie Academy Awards and the Africa Film Academy, along with their training programmes across Nigeria and the African continent will carry on seamlessly by institutions she set up and with the full support of the Osigwe Anyiam-Osigwe Foundation and other Institutions and Government Agencies whith whom she has worked over the years.* Her numerous charities across different religious denominations and other communities will also be continued.

“We will miss the love and companionship we shared with her and we pray “that your Chi guide you on the path to God’s everlasting love into the light of his consciousness.”

“We also pray God our Father of all mercies to grant you eternal rest in his heavenly kingdom where his perpetual light will continue to shine on

We believe you are alive in the life of God because as our father said “ALL IS LIFE AND LIFE ALONE”. And you continue to live in the hearts of all who love you.

“The family will announce the details of her rites of passage in due course.

“Meanwhile, the Family respectfully asks, at this time, for the public to respect the privacy of the family as we contemplate God’s love for his children.

Signed

Anyiam-Osigwe Family

However, after the news of her death became public knowledge, the Nigerian public was thrown into mourning, and took time to send a flurry of eulogies and encomiums, notably from top dignitaries.

SHE WAS VERY INDUSTRIOUS AND CREATIVE – PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI

In a message, President Muhammadu Buhari shared the pain of loss with the music and movie industry, particularly Nollywood and teeming followers of her career, knowing a huge gap had been created by Anyiam-Osigwe’s exit.

President Buhari affirmed the contributions of the industrious and creative artiste and administrator to the growth of the film industry in Nigeria, using the award platform to engage and inspire many.

The President believes the strong institutions Anyiam-Osigwe built for discovery and promotion of African talents, AMAA and African Film Academy, will carry on her legacies.

President Buhari prays for the repose of her soul.

HER DEATH IS A BIG BLOW TO NIGERIA – ALHAJI ATIKU ABUBAKAR

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, took to his Facebook page to mourn the filmmaker as follows:

“Peace Anyiam-Osigwe was not only a pillar of the entertainment industry in Nigeria, but a renowned filmmaker and founder of the Africa Movie Academy Awards.

“Her death is a big blow to Nigeria and, most notably, the entertainment industry as a whole.

“May God continue to comfort her family, loved ones, colleagues and the entire Nigerian entertainment industry and may He grant her soul eternal rest.”

SHE LEFT A VACUUM DIFFICULT TO FILL – OTUNBA SEGUN RUNSEWE

President, Africa Region of World Craft Council (WCC) and Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, has described the death of the founder of Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), Peace Anyiam-Osigwe as a painful loss to Nigerian culture and creative sectors.

Runsewe said her death leaves a vacuum difficult to fill and prays that God gives the family, and the entire Nigerian culture and entertainment sector the fortitude to bear this sudden tragic loss in a year, the industry is looking up to create more jobs for youths in Nigeria.

“What a loss to our nation and industry. On behalf of NCAC, my family and the entire Nigerian and African cultural tourism industry, I condole with the ANYIAM OSIGWE FAMILY.

WE WILL KEEP HER AMAA DREAM ALIVE – LAI MOHAMMED

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed also expressed shock over the death of the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA)’ Founder, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe.

Mohammed said the best tribute that could be paid to the deceased was to keep her dream alive through the sustenance of her much-acclaimed project, AMMA.

In the statement issued by his aide, Mr Segun Adeyemi, the minister expressed shock and sadness over the passing of the creative amazon.

Mohammed described the deceased as “a legend, strong and positive force in the nation’s creative Industry’’.

He said the deceased’s contributions to the entertainment industry in general and the film industry in particular, were the stuff of legends.

The minister condoled with the family, friends and associates of the deceased and prayed God to give them strength and comfort as well as grant repose to the soul of the departed.

MOVIE INDUSTRY LOST ONE OF ITS FINEST – HON FEMI GBAJABIAMILA

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila described as shocking, the death of the founder and CEO of the Africa Movie Academy Award (AMAA), Peace Anyiam-Osigwe. The Speaker said the Nigerian and indeed the African movie industries have lost one of its finest and committed members.

Gbajabiamila recalled that the late Anyiam-Osigwe touched many lives positively during her lifetime, using her network of friends and associates across the continent.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, the Speaker said the late AMAA founder would be remembered for her humanitarian services and positive impact on the industry.

Gbajabiamila prayed to the Almighty God to grant her eternal rest and give her family and many associates the fortitude to bear the loss.

SHE WAS GOD’S GIFT TO HUMANITY – GOV HOPE UZODINMA

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State expressed shock over the death of Nigeria’s foremost film producer and entertainment icon, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, saying that the Nigerian film and entertainment industries would be badly affected by her death.

Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser to the Governor, Oguwike Nwachuku, stated that his principal could not agree less with her family that she was God’s gift to humanity, in general, and the creative industry, in particular, and that while she was alive, she acquitted herself creditably, giving proper account of her creative ingenuity.”

Similarly, the Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC) has reacted to the death of Anyiam-Osigwe,

NFC, in a statement issued in Jos, yesterday, described her death as heart wrenching, painful and saddening, saying that the film industry has lost one of its finest, most dedicated, consummate and hardworking stakeholders, who contributed so much to the growth of Nigeria’s film industry.

NFC’s Managing Director/Chief Executive, Dr. Chidia Maduekwe, in a statement, further described her death as robbery of a legend whose impact within Nollywood shall continue to be referenced.

HER DEATH IS HEART WRENCHING, PAINFUL AND SADDENING – NFC

The Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC) also mourned the legendary Nigerian film stakeholder, noting that her demise has left Nigeria’s movie industry in a state of mourning.

In a statement issued in Jos, on Tuesday by Dr Chidia Maduekwe, NFC’s Managing Director/Chief Executive, and signed by Brian Etuk, Director, Public Affairs described her death as heart-wrenching, painful and saddening, saying the film industry has lost one of its finest, most dedicated, consummate and hardworking stakeholders who contributed so much to the growth of Nigeria’s film industry.

Maduekwe further described her death as a robbery of a legend whose impact within Nollywood shall continue to be referenced.

He said the Late Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, caught the fancy and interest of Nigerians and indeed Africans especially youths and upcoming filmmakers, given the sustained and annual film training and mentorship opportunities she provided through the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA).

“Her contributions to the professionalization and growth of the various film industry guilds and associations knew no bounds due to her deep participation and leadership support for Federal Government Film Development initiatives. She shall be greatly missed.” He said.

SHE WAS AN AMAZON OF THE CREATIVE SECTOR – GOV JIDE SANWO-OLU

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, described the late filmmaker as an amazon of the creative sector, a trailblazer and visionary leader, who contributed immensely to the growth and development of the creative industry in Lagos State and Nigeria as a whole during her lifetime.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a statement, stated that Ayiam-Osagwe during her lifetime produced many blockbuster movies, facilitated, trained and empowered hundreds of young people in the creative industry through the ‘Film in a Box’ programme by the African Film Academy in conjunction with the Lagos State Government.

He said the death of Peace Anyiam-Osigwe is a great loss to Lagos State, considering the unique role the deceased was playing in the actualisation of the various commitments and programmes of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration to the entertainment industry through the Africa Film Academy and Lagos Committee on Film Production Empowerment, which the deceased was a member.

“On behalf of my family, the Government and the good people of Lagos State, I sympathise with the Association of Movie Producers and the entire Nollywood industry on the demise of the renowned filmmaker and Founder of the African Movie Academy Awards, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe.

“The late Peace Anyiam-Osigwe is one of the pillars of Nollywood in Nigeria. She was a bundle of talent and one of the best filmmakers not only in Nigeria but also on the African continent. She used her God-given talent to advance the course of mankind and contributed immensely to the creative sector through African Movie Academy Awards and African Film Academy.

“Peace Anyiam-Osigwe was a reliable partner in the Entertainment and Tourism pillar of our Greater Lagos agenda. She partnered with the Lagos State Government to train hundreds of young people in Acting, Art Directing, Light and Lighting, Editing, Sound Production, and Post Production, among others, through the African Film Academy. She was also a member of the Lagos State Committee on Film Production Empowerment.

“Peace Anyiam-Osigwe’s death will leave a vacuum that would take some time to be filled in the creative industry. I pray that God will grant the late Peace Anyiam-Osigwe eternal rest and grant the family, colleagues, and associates the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

NIGERIA HAS LOST A RARE GEM – JANDOR

The Lagos PDP Governorship Candidate, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran (a.k.a Jandor), in a statement by Gbenga Ogunleye, Head of Media and Communications, JANDOR4Governor Campaign Organisation, described Anyiam-Osigwe’s death as a huge loss to the nation, and especially the entertainment industry.

The PDP candidate, who condoled the Anyiam-Osigwe’s family, extolled the virtues of the deceased and commended her invaluable contribution to the growth of Nollywood.

“Nigeria has lost a rare gem. Peace Anyiam-Osigwe’s death is a big blow to all of us and she will be greatly missed by all the stakeholders and players in the entertainment industry,” Adediran said.

The governorship hopeful prayed that God would grant the entire Emmanuel Onyechere Osigwe Anyiam-Osigwe clan and the good people of Imo the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Others including the Chief Executive Officer, Anambra Broadcasting Service, Uche Nworah, CEO of Virtual Entertainment Network, Femi Aderibigbe, aka Kwame, Lawyer-turned-filmmaker, Obi Emelonye, artiste, Peter Okoye, aka Mr P, and film and communication expert, Fidelis Duker, have variously sent their condolences, eulogising the prolific filmmaker.