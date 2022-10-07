FG Declares Monday Public Holiday to Celebrate Eid-el-Maulud

An outpouring of eulogies has been trailing the news of the death of Nigerian filmmaker and entertainment executive, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, who was confirmed dead by her family on Tuesday.

In a statement announcing her death, Anyiam-Osigwe’s family described her as a trailblazer who left indelible imprints on the sands of time.

“Peace, the Ada of the Anyiam-Osigwe family, was an outstanding personality, trailblazer, titan, pathfinder, go-getter, humanitarian, one-of-a-kind creative and visionary leader in the film and television industry. Peace left indelible imprints on the sands of time,” the statement said.

Until her death, Anyiam-Osigwe was the founder of the African Movie Academy Awards and the President of the Association of Movie Producers.

She was said to have been in a coma when she passed on in a private hospital in Lagos State.

However, after the news of her death became public knowledge, it threw movie and entertainment practitioners into mourning and attracted a flurry of eulogies from top dignitaries who condoled her family.

Notably among the dignitaries who reacted to the sad development included the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential flag bearer, Akitu Abubakar, who described Anyiam-Osigwe as a pillar in the Nigerian entertainment industry in a post on Facebook.

“Her death is a big blow to Nigeria and, most notably, the entertainment industry as a whole. May God continue to comfort her family, loved ones, colleagues, and the entire Nigerian entertainment industry, and may He grant her soul eternal rest,” the post read in part.

Also reacting, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, said Anyiam-Osigwe’s lifetime had been impactful in the filmmaking industry.

The statement said in part, “On behalf of my family, the government, and good people of Lagos State, I sympathise with the Association of Movie Producers and the entire Nollywood industry on the demise of the renowned filmmaker and Founder of the African Movie Academy Awards, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe.

“The late Peace Anyiam-Osigwe is one of the pillars of Nollywood in Nigeria. She was a bundle of talent and one of the best filmmakers not only in Nigeria but also on the African continent. She used her God-given talent to advance the course of mankind and contributed immensely to the creative sector through African Movie Academy Awards and African Film Academy.”

Lawyer-turned-filmmaker, Obi Emelonye, while also reacting, shared a picture of the late filmmaker on his Instagram page, @obiemelonye, and wrote, “Thank you and good night dada Peace.”

Also, sensational artiste, Peter Okoye, aka Mr P, in an Instagram post, using his handle, @peterpsquare, said the duo of P-Square were devastated to learn about the passing of Anyiam-Osigwe, who was described as an Amazon.

“Madam Peace, as we fondly call her, beyond being one of Nollywood’s biggest advocates and promoters globally, played an instrumental role in our career. For which we remain grateful. The history of P-SQUARE cannot be written without a mention of Peace Anyiam-Osigwe.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the entire Anyiam-Osigwe family, AMAA, the African Film industry, AMP, and the various charities she was a part of. You do not bear this great loss alone, we are with you,” the post read in part.

