I’ve Performed Extremely Well, Buhari Boasts
President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, said his regime has done “extremely well” considering the limited resources available to it.
The President, spoke during a stakeholders’ meeting at the Imo State Government House in Owerri, the state capital, after inaugurating the Owerri-Orlu Road, phase one of the Owerri-Okigwe Road and the state House of Assembly complex rebuilt by the administration of the state governor, Hope Uzodimma.
He said his regime was able to achieve much despite the scarce resources at his disposal.
“This administration has done extremely well. I had to say it because those who are supposed to say it are not doing so. I don’t know why,” the President said.
He extolled his regime for dislodging Boko Haram terrorists in the North East and tackling infrastructural decay which he said he inherited from the Peoples Democratic Party’s administration in 2015.
He commended Uzodimma for inviting him for the second time in a year to inaugurate projects executed by his administration.
He promised to continue to support all states irrespective of political affiliations, to deliver infrastructure assets.
According to him, the Federal Government will continue to support the government of Imo State to ensure that it continues to provide the dividends of democracy to the people.
“This support is equally available to all the states of the federation irrespective of the differences in political party affiliations,” Buhari assured.
While saluting the Imo governor for prioritising construction and institutional reforms in the past three years, the President said his regime will leave a legacy of major development projects across the country.
Commending Uzodimma for his efforts in developing the state, Buhari said, “You have written your history.”
In his address, Uzodimma said the roads Buhari inaugurated were abandoned by previous administrations for over decades.
The governor who said that his administration had constructed 105 roads in less than three years of his administration, averred that the economy of the state would in turn be boosted.
Ayu Debunks Suspension Report, Says ‘Only INEC Can Suspend Me’
By Eric Elezuo
The National Chairman pf the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, has debunked the report of his suspension by his Benue ward, noting that only the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) can suspend him.
Ayu made the clarification in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Mr. Simon Imobo-Tswam, and made available to The Boss.
The embattled chairman, who was via a letter dated March 24, 2023 suspended by the ward, said the ward executive was teleguided, and those goading the executive were ignorant.
Describing the entire report as rumour, Ayu informed that “Article 57(7) of the PDP Constitution as Amended in 2017 expressly prohibits any organ of the party or executive committee of the party at the Ward or State Level from taking any disciplinary measure against any member of the party’s National Executive Committee,” stressing that the actions of the Ward executive are exercises in futility.
He therefore, advised the general to ignore the rumour as “those behind the plot are only investing in expensive illusions.”
Read the statement in full:
Our attention has been drawn to rumours that the PDP National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, has been suspended by the Executive Committee of his Ward.
We wish to state categorically and with all emphasis at our disposal thus:
1. The PDP National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, has not been suspended by his Ward. Some members of the Exco are only being teleguided by political gamblers to cause mischief and nothing more.
2. For starters, Article 57(7) of the PDP Constitution as Amended in 2017 expressly prohibits any organ of the party or executive committee of the party at the Ward or State Level from taking any disciplinary measure against any member of the party’s National Executive Committee.
3. The purported suspension is, therefore, an exercise in futility as it derives its strength majorly from gross illiteracy, ignorance, gambling and desperation. It has only mischief, drama and propaganda value.
4. But more than this, the so-called suspension letter was written by an illiterate before hand, and only given to the coerced members to sign somewhere in Makurdi.
6. This is why the original date is typexed and 24 March imposed on it. And this is also why it states that the presidential/NASS and Governorship/State Assembly elections held on 25th and 18th March, 2023 respectively.
7. From what we know, document itself is fraudulent as the signatures of the Ward Executives were forged or obtained under duress.
The chairman, his deputy and legal adviser didn’t sign. The 14th person on the list didn’t sign too. She was at NKST Ambighir for the Holy Communion.
8. In fact, the same applies for Nos. 5, 8 and 16. At the time they were supposed to be in Makurdi with the other coerced, intimidated and induced members of the Exco, they were actually in their villages, going about their normal businesses.
9. Up till now, about nine members of the Ward Exco are still being held hostage in a location in Makurdi for obvious reasons. And expectedly, their mobile numbers have been switched off. It is instructive.
10. The general public is hereby advised to ignore rumours to this heinous effect. Those behind the plot are only investing in expensive illusions.
Former Chief of Staff, Oladipo Diya is Dead
A former Chief of Staff, General Oladipo Diya, has died.
The death of the former General was made by a statement signed by Barrister Prince Oyesinmilola Diya, on behalf of theDiya family.
Read the statement…
On behalf of the entire Diya family home and abroad, we announce the passing on to glory of our dear husband, father, grandfather and brother, Lt- General Donaldson Oladipo Oyeyinka Diya (Rtd) GCON, LLB, BL, PSC, FSS, mni.
Our dear daddy passed onto glory in the early hours of 26th March 2023.
Please keep us in your prayers, as we mourn his demise in this period. Further announcements will be made public in due course.
Barrister Prince Oyesinmilola Diya, on behalf of the family.
I’ll Never Validate an Illegitimate Outcome of a Flawed Process – Atiku Abubakar
By Eric Elezuo
The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has denied authoring a fake press statement making the rounds in the media, reiterating that he will never validate am Illegitimate outcome of a Flawed process.
The former Vice President made the clarification in a statement he personally signed, stressing that the so called press release did not emanate from him or his office, adding that his lawyers still have his unflinching mandate to challenge the outcome of the February 25 presidential election.
The Waziri Adamawa restated his stand in joining lovers of democracy around the world to condemn the election and completely reject the ‘predetermined outcome’ of the election.
Read the statement below:
I have been notified of a fake press release attributed to me and purportedly giving legitimacy to the widely rigged presidential election of February 25.
The so-called press release did not emanate from me or my office, and it should be treated with repudiation, untrue, and deliberately contrived by those who illegally appropriated the mandate of the Nigerian people.
For the avoidance of any doubt, I wish to state categorically that my lawyers still have my unflinching mandate to challenge the outcome of the February 25 presidential election.
I join other lovers of democracy in Nigeria and friends of our great country in the outright rejection of the predetermined outcome of the February 25 election.
I shall continue to challenge the legality of that election, alongside my party, the Peoples Democratic Party.
The decision to challenge the sham election of February 25, the worst election in our democratic history, is not predicated on my personal interest but for the interest of Nigeria and its people. It is aimed at deepening democracy and ensuring that we do not confer legitimacy to an outcome of illegitimacy.
My commitment to the democratic struggle in Nigeria is beyond an election season.
