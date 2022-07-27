Opposition Senators Walk Out on Lawan over Refusal to Honour Motion for Buhari’s Impeachment

Some senators walked out on the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on Wednesday, after he allegedly refused the Minority Leader, Senator Philip Aduda, to allow them to lead the motion on the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Aduda and some other senators of the Peoples Democratic Party then walked out of the plenary.

It was learnt that some lawmakers that were displeased with the worsening security situation in the country had threatened to impeach the President.

It was learnt that at the commencement of the plenary on Tuesday, the lawmakers questioned the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on why the issue of insecurity was not in the Order Paper.

Miffed by the development, the Senate Minority leader, raised a point of order, calling for deliberation on issues discussed at the closed-door session.

He said, “Mr. President, I raised this point of order to bring to the front burner, issues deliberated upon at the closed-door session.

“Resolution made by all senators at the closed-door session which lasted for two hours was to further deliberate on it in plenary and arrive at a resolution to give President Buhari ultimatum on an urgent basis to stop the worsening security situation or face impeachment.”

To gauge the issue, the Senate President quickly interrupted him by saying that his point of order fell flat on his face since he didn’t discuss it with him.

He thereafter instructed the leader of the Senate to proceed with items on the Order Paper.

In a response to the development, all senators across the opposition parties led by the Minority Leader, Philip Tanimu Aduda, stormed out of the chamber chanting “All we are saying, Buhari must go, Nigeria must survive, Ahmad Lawan should follow.”

The protesting senators including Adamu Bulkachuwa (All Progressives Congress – Bauchi North) later gathered at the Senate Press Centre to disclose what transpired during the closed-door session.

Speaking on behalf of the senators, the Minority Leader, Philip Aduda, said their anger was fueled by the refusal of the Senate President to follow resolutions taken by senators across party lines at the closed-door session.

He said, “We are here to tell Nigerians that as senators of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, we are disappointed with the way the worsening security situation across the country is being handled.

“We held a closed-door session for two hours, where it was resolved that the issue will be deliberated upon in plenary with an agreed resolution to give President Muhamnadu Buhari six weeks to address it or face impeachment by both chambers of the National Assembly.”

Aduda added, “Our walking out of the chamber is to express our disappointment in the way the matter was later handled by the Senate President.

“President Buhari has been given all he wanted in terms of adequate funding of the security agencies but nothing to show for it. He needs to shape up or ship out.”

Aside from all the PDP senators who participated in the walkout, other senators like Enyinnaya Abaribe (All Progressives Grand Alliance -Abia South), Ibrahim Shekarau ( New Nigeria Peoples Party – Kano Central), Francis Onyewuchi (Imo East), etc, also joined.

The Punch