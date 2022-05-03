News
Lagos Building Collapse: 10 Bodies Recovered, 24 Rescued Alive
A distressed three-storey building, which collapsed in the Ebute Metta area of Lagos State, has claimed the lives of 10 tenants, including a member of the National Youth Service Corps, identified only as Oluwakemi.
No fewer than 24 occupants were also injured in the tragic incident, which happened on Sunday.
While some occupants were lucky enough to navigate their way out of the collapsed structure, others were trapped beneath the rubble.
Before the arrival of emergency responders, some members of the community searched the rubble and rescued the trapped victims.
One of the survivors, Isaac Irhrhi, who escaped death by a whisker, said he came out with members of his family.
He said, “I am speechless; I give glory to God for being alive. Friends, children, mothers have died, but my family and I came out alive. When the building collapsed, it sounded like thunder as everything went down.
“My flat is on the last floor, so I was able to break the ceiling to create a way to see outside. My wife, child and neighbours were calling me, so I directed them to where I was and started pulling them out. Aside from my wife and child, I was able to pull two neighbours out of the rubble.”
A mother of two, Kehinde Enifeni, a tenant in a house beside the collapsed building, said the structure fell and blocked the entrance to her flat, adding that she and her children escaped by breaking the window.
She said, “I was shocked when I heard the noise, but as I attempted opening the door, I couldn’t. I broke our fence and the structure fell on our compound and blocked our entrance, including the window of my parlour.
“I began crying; my husband started shouting my name and saying I should rush into the room. I quickly rushed there, got a knife, cut the net of the window in the room, but the window had burglary-proof bars.
Another resident, Lanre Shobaloju, said the tragedy occurred due to government negligence, lamenting that the building had been in a bad condition for years.
He said, “The government has been sealing and unsealing the place for more than four times. The last result, which is the collapse, is what they wanted and the building has killed people, including youths.
“One of my agents, Toheeb, lost his life. A young boy, Chinonso, also lost his life; Khalid, who was aspiring to go to university, also lost his life. LASBCA was here to seal the place and it is surprising that the agency still allowed people to reside in the building.
“There is a chance that the agency’s officials were bribed. The tragedy should have been averted if the tenants had been evacuated as I have been complaining that all the pillars and decking of the building had become weak.
“The house was built by a developer about 22 years ago and from what we gathered, the developer would have handed over the building to its owners on May 31 until it collapsed yesterday.”
Emergency responders, including the National Emergency Management Agency, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services, Lagos State Building Control Agency, police, and Red Cross were sighted at the scene of the incident on Monday.
Our correspondent observed as two excavators driven by emergency officials made attempts to locate other trapped victims.
As the excavators dug deeper and pierced through concrete and iron rods, the lifeless bodies of 10 occupants, including children, were recovered and placed in body bags.
A crowd of onlookers and sympathisers were seen crying profusely as emergency officials carried the corpses in body bags into vehicles for onward transfer to a mortuary.
A trader in one of the shops in the affected building, Francis Egbuonu, while recounting his losses, said valuables amounting to N10m were lost to the incident.
He said, “I took delivery of new goods on Saturday and deposited them there to take to another location on Monday, but the building collapsed on Sunday and destroyed most of my goods valued at about N10m.”
The Punch
I’ve Not Endorsed Tinubu, Says Segun Oni
A former governor of Ekiti State, Segun Oni, has denied working to actualise the presidential bid of the All Progressives Congress candidate, Bola Tinubu.
This is contained in a statement issued by the Director of Media and Publicity, Segun Oni Campaign Organisation, Jackson Adebayo, on Friday in Ado-Ekiti.
Oni, who was the candidate of the Social Democratic Party in the last governorship election in Ekiti described a statement credited to Mr Oyetunde Ojo and the South West Agenda of working with ex-governor Ayo Fayose to actualise Tinubu’s Presidential bid as “a very dishonest statement and a cheap lie.”
He said that there was nothing that could make him work for Tinubu, alleging that Tinubu’s footprints were so evident in the rigged last Ekiti Governorship election.
The SWAGA convener Ojo had on Thursday claimed that Ekiti state former governors, Fayose and Segun Oni, as well as some South-West heavyweights across political divides, believed in the cause of Tinubu.
Ojo claimed many of the heavyweights, who had been working behind the scene, would come to the open to identify with Tinubu in a bid to ensure his victory and as well win more voters to his side.
The SWAGA leader spoke in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, at a programme to strengthen the group’s house-to-house and door-to-door campaign for the APC presidential candidate.
Dismissing this, Oni warned that people should not overstretch his tolerance, adding that he could imagine whatever could make the issuer of the statement group him (Oni) with Fayose in the business of running such errands.
NAN
Naira Scarcity: Protesters Barricade Lagos/Ibadan, Ore/Benin Expressways
In the wake of the Naira redesign, and the attendant scarcity, angry Nigerians on Thursday, took to the highway at Mowe, Ibafo and Magbowo, blocking the dual carriage way.
They extended the protests, which had rocked some city centres over the biting cash scarcity, to the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.
Some of the protesters erected barricades and set fire to used tyres, impeding passage for motorists.
Similarly, protesters blocked the Benin-Ore-Lagos highway at Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.
The protesters were peeved that no bank in Ondo State has been paying out money since Wednesday.
Buhari Aims to Destroy APC, Democracy with Naira Redesign, Says Ganduje
Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has lashed out at the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari over its Naira redesign policy, predicting that it may hurt the chances of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the general election, and adversely affect democratic rule in the country.
Ganduje, an ally of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, made the claim on Wednesday, during a meeting with a group of former National Assembly members from the North West.
The governor of the commercial hub of northern Nigeria said the policy should have been introduced seven years ago, or after the election.
Ganduje said President Buhari, by implementing the policy close to an election, will destroy the party on which platform he became president for two consecutive terms.
“No doubt we know the importance of politicians. That’s why now, when you look at what’s happening, it can make you weep.
“Look at this person, who had contested several times without winning. No sooner than a merger took place, he won an election. After four years, he got re-elected. Now he is going after his tenure but there is nothing he is doing than to destroy the same party that helped him to power. How could anybody be like that?” Ganduje asked.
“Then it’s time for the election and you just bring this policy. For God, why is this coming at this time? What’s the importance of doing it now? Why not after the election? Why not some seven years back before now? Every politician will question this: what’s the importance of this policy? The CBN governor doesn’t understand these things. He is not a politician but just like that… He is a nobody,” he said.
Ganduje wondered how the president felt seeing banks being burnt by protesters in the southern part of the country due to the scarcity of the Naira notes.
“For God, just imagine these things. You’re a leader and you’re seeing a bank go up in flames. Could this be possible, if not because democracy has been bastardized? He doesn’t have an answer to this and this is not democracy,” he said.
Speaking further, Ganduje told the gathering that some governors went to court to protest the policy because it was not the right thing to do.
He also said it should have been revisited since international organisations like World Bank, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and some world leaders all called on the federal government to look at the possibility of revisiting the policy.
Ganduje said if the candidate of the ruling party is elected, he would discard the policy.
He also warned that banks in the state should collect old notes or risk having their certificate of operating in the state revoke.
