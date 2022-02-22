Featured
Kwankwaso, Dalung, Galadima, Others Float Third Force
A former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, on Tuesday announced the formation of Third Force, under the aegis of The National Movement, thereby lightening the political temper of Nigeria towards the 2023 Presidency.
Others in the team with him include Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi of Kaduna State; former Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung; popular Northern critic, Buba Galadima; and other prominent Nigerians.
According to them, the Third Force would take over power from the All Progressives Congress in 2023.
The TNM said it was conscious of its strong duties to save Nigeria from disintegration.
While promising to save democracy and rescue the nation, the TNM said it was set to battle for the soul of Nigeria from the hands of APC and the Peoples Democratic Party.
Prominent Nigerians at the International Conference Centre, venue of the event were elder statesman, Tanko Yakasai; Air Vice Marshall Ifeanaju; Solomon Edoda; Nweze Onu; Falasade Aliyu; Rufai Alkali; Suleiman Hunkuyi; Grace Ben; Umale Shittu; Ibrahim Ringim; Ali Gwaska; Paul Okala; Rufai Hanga; Idris Wada; Abdulrahman Abubakar, among several others.
Speaking at the occasion, the Convener of the event, Kwankwaso said it was a collective desire to rescue the country.
“We all left our comfort zones to grace the occasion. It is a special day in the life of our nation. A special day to redeem the nation.
“For too long, Nigerians have been waiting for this day. For too long friends of Nigerians abroad have been waiting for this day and the time is today and now.
“Today, all Nigerians cut across all social, religious and regions have gathered. It is our collective resolve to rescue our nation from this difficult situation.”
Kwankwaso said he met with his friends during the COVID-19 lockdown and resolved that a step must be taken to rescue Nigeria.
“We resolved that there must be a Nigeria first before politics. While some of us will want to contest, we must work together to rescue the country.
“The National Movement has members in every local government area and outside the country,” Kwankwaso said.
The Punch
Featured
#NigeriaDecides2023: Don’t Compromise Democracy by Enabling Election Violence – Atiku
Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has warned political leaders across the country, especially in Lagos State to desist from actions that promote election violence, such that can compromise peace and unity and democracy in the country.
The PDP presidential flag bearer specifically frowns at how lackeys of political leaders in Lagos State continue to make ethnic slurs aimed at intimidating voters in the state.
“I have watched with profound disdain a certain video in circulation where some persons known to be associates of the leaders of the ruling party in Lagos State are issuing threats against other ethnic groups in the build up to the Governorship and State House of Assembly election in the state tomorrow.
“I condemn this uncivilized behaviour and also condemn the criminal silence of the security agencies and the political leadership in Lagos State and Abuja on this development.”
It will be recalled that the helmsman of the Park Management System in Lagos State, Mr. Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as M C Oluomo, threatened non-Yoruba, specifically Igbo in Lagos, not to dare vote for another political party other than the APC.
However, Atiku, in his rejection of the threats, said: “every democracy is as virile as the culture of the electoral system that governs it. The democracy that we fought for and operate in Nigeria thrives on the principle of free and equal participation.
“Beyond that, I find it morally wrong and repugnant for political actors to make broad day incitements against a particular ethnic bloc, in an attempt to intimidate them from voting their choice candidate.
“It is not enough to talk about the promise of a free and fair election. The actions that we take prior to Election Day must have the integrity of a badge of honour.
“It is therefore on this note, that I specifically call on security agencies in the country to ensure that politicians and their protégés submit to the rules of democratic fair-play across the country, especially in Lagos State, for the sake of decency and the promotion of peace and unity,” Atiku said.
Featured
Call Your Lieutenants to Order, NSA Warns Politicians Ahead Guber Polls
The National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno, has called on political gladiators in the country to call their supporters to order ahead of the forthcoming governorship and state assembly elections
He also said security agencies will work round the clock to ensure the polls are conducted safely in the country.
Speaking at a meeting of the inter-agency consultative committee on election security organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday, Mongonu commended security agencies, political parties and individuals for the peaceful conduct of the presidential and national assembly elections.
The NSA urged politicians to call their supporters to refrain from violence during the polls.
“Our preparation for the presidential and national assembly elections took place a few days ago. These elections were conducted with a considerable level of success in terms of security, in terms of collation and other matters,” Monguno said.
“I want to echo what the INEC chairman has just said by way of commending security agencies and intelligence organisations in the process that we just witnessed. Of course, the elections we are going into on Saturday are going to be much more complicated.
“Contextually, they are going to be different, but first of all, we are going to have 1,021 constituencies, meaning we are going to have more people interested, more people voting, more collation centres and obviously, the dynamics would be much more different than the elections that were just concluded.
“While commending the efforts of the various political parties and the individuals that participated in the last election, especially those that called for peace, for calm, I want to also urge the same individuals, especially at the state level to demonstrate the same level of maturity, the same level of discipline by calling their supporters to conduct themselves in a manner that is congruent with the expectations of the larger Nigerian society.
“Of course, there are channels for laying complaints and for addressing these complaints. For the security agencies, I know a lot has been done. I’ve been talking with the chief of defence staff, I’ve been talking with the Inspector-general of police, who is the head of the lead agency in the process of elections.
“So far so good, we do not envisage anything that is going to be terrible or apocalyptic in terms of the next few days. But, that does not mean that we should all do away with our readiness. We must comply with the rules, we must also allow everyone. I’ve said this so many times to exercise their fundamental right as citizens of this country.
“What we do not want to happen is for anybody to take the law into his or her own hands. I want to be very very clear on this, we are going to give the maximum support to all entities involved in this process.
“And we are also calling on the political bigwigs, the gladiators to call their lieutenants to order. Anybody who is itching to undermine this process should please think again. It is not in his own interest, not in the interest of the nation as well.
“Finally, those of us in the security agencies will continue to work round the clock. All the crisis centres are open and we will be talking with the chairman of INEC, if there’s anything that needs to be done, if there’s anything that needs to be added, my office is always open, ready and available to give that support.”
Vanguard
Featured
Peter Obi Visits, Applauds Lawyer Who Rejected Offer to Join Tinubu’s Legal Team
The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has visited Jubrin Samuel Okutepa (SAN), who turned down the appointment to join President-elect Bola Tinubu’s legal team in defending his disputed win at the February 25 election.
Okutepa later joined Obi’s legal team.
Labour Party and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are seeking to contest Tinubu’s victory.
Obi said he visited Okutepa because of his patriotism and uprightness.
Another Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Pius Akubo, also rejected the appointment to be part of Tinubu’s legal team.
Akubo said he was unaware of the appointment, and there had been no official communication between him and Tinubu’s camp.
