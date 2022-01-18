Featured
Nnamdi Kanu Appears in Court with Ozekhome As Lead Counsel
After many weeks of conjectures and permutations, the lead counsel for the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, on Tuesday unveiled Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN) as the leader of the defence counsel for Nnamdi Kanu whose trial commences today before Justice Binta Nyako of a Federal High Court in Abuja.
Kanu arrived the court by 7am amidst tight security as operatives of the Department of State Services frisk journalists and lawyers.
As of the time of filing this report, the court had yet to commence sitting.
“Yes, I’m now in the legal team and that’s why you’re seeing me court,” Ozekhome said.
Ejiofor had in a statement announced that the fortification of Kanu’s legal team was the Xmas Gift to Kanu when they visited him at the Headquatres of the DSS where he was being detained.
Ejiofor had however kept the identity of the person to his chest.
He had said, “I want to assure you, Umuchineke, that our legal team, is, presently, more fortified than ever to do battle in Court, and God being on our side, victory is assured. We paid our routine visit to our untiring, unwavering, unrelenting, rock-solid and noble client, Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, at the DSS detention facility at Abuja. The visit, this time, was spectacular and was greeted by an infectious air of camaraderie. Onyendu was particularly enthused by the visit and preferred to describe it as ‘A surprise Christmas Present’. You may not understand the peculiarity of this visit and the how significant it is.
“But in due course, I am certain you will be in the best position to fully appreciate the wisdom that informed it. Suffice it to say that as the lead attorney of Onyendu, I took advantage of the visit to unveil a legal giant, a distinguished and an accomplished member of the Inner Bar, whom I have chosen to fortify our defence team. The learned Senior counsel is an excellent and a consummate learned gentleman, distinguished in academics and in the practice of law in our law courts.
“The reason that informed this arrangement is my unflinching desire to throw in every weapon in our arsenal to ensure that Onyendu gets the best at all times. This latest master stroke, evident in the legal giant that has intervened, came to Onyendu as a big surprise. Although he was not oblivious of my arrangement to enlist the assistance and co-operation of a Senior Attorney, he did not know that I could get a Senior Attorney of the rarest breed.
“He was particularly delighted to welcome this legal giant, a consummate member of the Inner Bar, a legal Iroko, who has distinguished himself in the practice of law, when we visited him yesterday. I must state here and now that the Senior attorney involved has been my mentor over the years. He has worked from the sidelines with our legal team since 2016. He is a man imbued with profound intellect, legal sophistry, an infectious sense of history, much like Onyendu, and of impeccable character.
“His brilliance radiates effortlessly. He is indeed an excellent advocate. The stage which we have attained in the Court gymnastics involving Onyendu signposts an auspicious time at which to introduce the leading and erudite member of the Inner Bar to our defence team. Henceforth, he will lead our defence team in proceedings in Court.
“Further, in the course of our interaction with Onyendu, the legal giant singled me out for commendation. He paid me effusive compliments for my steadfastness, devotion, commitment and fidelity to Onyendu.
“He also variously referred to instances to buttress his conclusion. Onyendu, with a smile on his face, nodded repeatedly in approval. I was particularly touched by these references and it further fortified my firm resolution to the cause of Onyendu.”
The Punch
Election: ASUU Kicks As NUC Orders Closure of Schools, VC’s Hail Move
The Academic Staff Union of Universities has condemned the directive of the National Universities Commissions to the Committee of Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Universities that universities should be shut to enable students to participate in the forthcoming general elections.
The NUC gave the directive in a letter on Tuesday addressed to vice-chancellors of all universities and Directors of Inter-university Centres.
The commission noted that the directive was based on the instruction of the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu.
The letter partly read, “As Vice-Chancellors of all Universities and Directors/Chief Executives of Inter-University Centres, we are quite aware the 2023 general elections have been scheduled to hold on Saturday, February 25, 2023, for the presidential and National Assembly election and Saturday, March 11, 2023, for the governorship and states Houses of Assembly elections.
“In view of the foregoing and concerns expressed about the security of staff, students, and properties of our respective institutions, the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, has, following extensive consultations with the relevant security agencies, directed that all universities and Inter-University Centres be shut down and academic activities be suspended between February 22 and March 14, 2023.
“As a result, Vice-Chancellors and Chief Executives of Inter-University Centres are requested by this circular to close their respective institutions from Wednesday, February 22, 2023, to Tuesday, March 14, 2023.”
However, in an interview with The PUNCH, the National President, ASUU, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, explained that universities had never been shut down because of elections, saying that the closure and opening of universities were the prerogative of universities’ Senates.
He said, “Vice-Chancellors do not have the right to close universities. It is purely the prerogative of the universities’ Senates to either open or close universities.
“Things have gone so bad in this country that they are citing security and for this reason, we, as a union, had to look on. In all the past elections, have we ever closed the universities, polytechnics? So, what has gone wrong? Why the desperation? Why are they punishing Nigerians? We need to ask Nigerian leaders questions because we are trying to meet up with lost time and here you are shutting down universities.”
But the Secretary-General, CVCNU, Prof. Yakubu Ochefu, disagreed with the ASUU President, saying Nigeria had always closed universities during elections.
He said, “It is nothing new, most public universities get closed during elections because many of them housed polling units and universities and their communities always vote on campuses.
“Two reasons why universities are shut down during elections are so as not to disenfranchise the people and to give opportunity to those who registered away from the university to be able to vote. It is something universities have been doing as far as I can remember; so this is not new.
“The directive is coming from our regulatory body, NUC; it is for universities to see how they can manage it and it is the VCs that will internalise it.”
Also speaking, the National President, Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, Mr Anderson Ezeibe, said the polytechnics regulatory body, National Board for Technical Education, had yet to come up with any directive.
However, he maintained that the closure and opening of institutions were decisions to be taken by institutions’ Senates.
“We are waiting for our regulatory body but they have not made any pronouncement. For NUC, they cited security and they are in the best position to tell us the security information they have. But I still hold the view that the Senate of the universities are to take the decision of closure or no closure, not NUC.”
On his part, the President, National Association of Nigerian Students, Usman Barambu, said the directive by the NUC was welcome.
He said, “That directive is a product of our efforts. We met with the Minister of Education when the speculations were spreading that schools would be opened during the election period. The minister assured us that schools would not be opened and told us that directives would be issued to relevant agencies.
“It is not only universities that would be shut, polytechnic, Colleges of Education and all tertiary institutions of learning would not be opened. Very soon, you would begin to hear from them.”
The Punch
I’ll Return Peace, Facilitate Free Flow of Human, Agricultural Resources in Yobe – Atiku
The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has assured the people of Yobe state of restoration of peace in the state when elected.
Atiku also pledged to reopen the boarders between Niger and Yobe to facilitate free flow of human and agricultural resources.
Speaking at the PDP presidential campaign rally in Yobe state, insisted that his administration, when elected will make funds available for women and youths to go into entrepreneurship.
Atiku said: “If you vote for PDP, peace will return to Yobe. We will make sure that our schools are re-open, So that our children will continue to go to school. We also promised to empower our young men and women, by giving them capital, so that they can set up their own businesses. so that they can also live a successful life.
“We promised to reopen the borders so that businesses between us and our neigbours can flourish very well.”
Also speaking, the National Chairman of PDP, Senator Iyorcha Ayu, noted that because of the hoarding of naira for vote-buying, that is why the people are suffering.
Ayu, who said the next election presents an opportunity for Nigeria to be recovered from the ruling party, recounted some of the hardship experienced by Nigerians under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), adding that Atiku will recover Nigeria when elected.
He said: “They made you go hungry; they gave you insecurity, and other things that you don’t like. Vote for Atiku Abubakar, he will recover Nigeria.
“On the Naira swap, it is not all of them that agree to that. Even those that agree, hoarded the Naira for vote-buying, that is why you are suffering, don’t agree. Let Buhari direct the security to retrieve the money they have.”
The Vice Presidential candidate and governor of Delta state, Ifeanyi Okowa said that Atiku is the most qualified among all the other candidates to take the country out of the woods.
He said: “You have made a statement today, that you are ready to reclaim the future of Nigeria, the Nigeria that we dream about, not the Nigeria that we go to bed hungry, not the Nigeria where everyone is suffering and there is no employment for our youths, that is not the Nigeria of our dream.
“Of all those who are contesting today, there is only one man who understands Nigeria and that is Atiku Abubakar. He has the right experience and he is well educated and above all, he is a father who cares for you and I.
“He cares for the youth. He cares about the women. He cares about the man; he cares about the future of Nigeria. He is the only man that you can trust, please cast your votes for him”.
Okowa assured Yobe voters that the introduction of BVAS will make it impossible for their votes to be stolen and called on them to defend their votes up to the collation centre.
He said: “They are going to use the BVAS, so they cannot write results anymore, so you must be there and ensure that you escort the result to the ward Collation Center. Your vote will determine your future, your vote will determine the future of Nigeria, so you cannot play with it.
“Make sure that you come out to vote and we can together, secure a new future for our children, where our children will have gainful employment, and our children can be sure that that there is a future for them. I know that our parents will be happy when Atiku becomes the president of this country because he knows what to do.
“With Atiku, the insecurity that we have today will be no more and I pray you, please go out there to canvass for votes. PDP will bring back the glory days of this country. We cannot afford to cast our vote for APC because they are taking us down. It is time for us to rise up as a country.”
El-Rufai Challenges Buhari’s Govt, Tells Nigerians to Continue Using Old Naira Notes
Governor of Kaduna, Nasir el-Rufai, has asked traders in the state to continue using the old naira notes for their transactions.
Speaking on Tuesday at a meeting with the traders in Kaduna, el-Rufai said if Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is elected, he will review the naira redesign policy.
“Stop changing your money and tell everyone to stop taking money to banks. If you sell anything, accept the old note if it’s given to you. Stop saying it’s only the new notes that you will accept because your market will stop and that is what they want,” he said.
“Tell everyone in Kaduna who has the old notes to spend it and buy items. Tell every trader to accept the old notes.
“Nasir el-Rufai, Uba Sani, and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu promise you that if we (APC) are elected, this policy will be changed and everyone will be given sufficient time to change their money.
“Stop taking your money to banks, keep them with you. Nobody can make your money to become worthless. It is the law; nobody can do it.
“It’s just a matter of time; be patient. We have 18 days to the elections. Once the elections are over, you should expect what Asiwaju Bola Tinubu would say, which is the change of this policy.
“You should help us pass this message to relatives. Everyone should stop taking money to banks; continue trading with the old notes.”
Meanwhile on Wednesday, the supreme court temporarily restrained the federal government from banning the use of the old naira notes from February 10.
