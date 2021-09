Gunmen suspected to be bandits have attacked the convoy of the Emir of Bungudu, Hassan Attahiru, along Abuja-Kaduna highway.

Mr. Attahiru is a monarch in Zamfara State.

Credible sources confirmed the abduction of the monarch to Daily Nigerian, saying the attackers opened fire on the convoy and successfully demobilized some of the vehicles.

A security source who spoke to our reporter said the incident happened on Tuesday near Olam Factory, few kilometers to the city of Kaduna.

