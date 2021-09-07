Following the proposed visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to Imo State on Thursday, the Indigenous People Of Biafra, IPOB, has declared Thursday as Sit-at-home in protest against.

This was made known in a broadcast on Monday evening by IPOB-HDOS, Mazi Chika Edoziem.

IPOB declared that Nigeria’s President is not “welcomed into Imo State, Biafra Land on Thursday, 9th September, 2021.”

According to him, “all the traditional rulers, all ndi iche and every Biafran should stay away from any ceremony organized by Hope Uzodimma to welcome him.”

IPOB equally declared total lock down of Biafra on that day, Thursday 9th September, 2021.

The lockdown order is said to be in spite of the State Governor, Hope Uzodimma and President Buhari.

