By Eric Elezuo

The Obong of Calabar, custodian of the most respected traditional institution in Cross River State, Edidem Ekpo Abasi Otu V, has conferred an honorary chieftaincy title of Ada Idaha Ke Efik Eburutu, on fiery human rights lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome.

The notice of conferment, which is contained in a letter signed by the Chairman, Etubom Traditional Council, HRH Etubom Basset Oko Bassey, on behalf of the palace of the Obong of Calabar, notifies that the prestigious event will take place on September 25, 2021 at the Obong’s palace.

The letter further thanked the lawyer for creating time to visit the Obong’s palace on August 4, noting that the visit further underlines his stature as a lover and respecter of tradition.

Ozekhome SAN, who has other tradtional honours from across the country to his credit is a human rights and constitutional lawyer, has been in the forefront of speaking out against injustice and abuse of office by both political and circular office holders.

