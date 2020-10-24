Headline

Just In: Hoodlums Attack Senator Teslim Folarin’s House (Video)

Eric
By Eric Elezuo

The home of Senator representing Oyo Central Senatorial district, Teslim Folarin, has been attacked by hoodlums.

According to reports reaching The Boss, the hoodlums, who came in very large number, carted away so many household equipment including electronics, electrical products and many others.

 

They also carted away about one hundred motorcycles in the premises, which sources say, were gifts for his supporters as the Yuletide season approaches.

It was also revealed that the senator was not at home when the hoodlums struck.

