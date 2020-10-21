Featured

Nobody Was Killed in Lekki Shooting, Says Sanwo-Olu

Eric
Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu (middle); his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat (left) and Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola (right) during the Governor’s tour of the Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja on T

Despite multiple multimedia evidence, the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-olu has said no life was lost at Tuesday evening’s shooting at the Lekki toll gate.

Mr Sanwo-olu while speaking on Wednesday morning in a live broadcast on Tuesday incident said the government has no record of fatality in the incident.

“Three of the injured protesters have been discharged, while some are in the hospital. There is no record of any fatalities”, the governor said.

Mr Sanwo-olu has also extended curfew imposed in the state for another 72-hours as irate youths set TVC, some BRT stations and other buildings on fire.

Earlier the Nigerian Army denied shooting on Tuesday despite video evidence showing uniformed soldiers opening fire on peaceful protesters at the toll gate.

