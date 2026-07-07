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Ogun State Clemency Impact Report by Hezekiah Deboboye Olujobi
Five case files involving seven individuals were reviewed by CJMR and presented to the Ogun State Board of Mercy, resulting in one full release and one sentence commutation.
OGUN STATE CLEMENCY AS A NATIONAL REFERENCE POINT
In a landmark demonstration of constitutional mercy and restorative justice, the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, CON, granted clemency to 81 inmates across correctional centres in celebration of Democracy Day. This reflects rehabilitation and humane correctional justice, including release from life imprisonment, commutation of death sentences, and reduction of custodial terms. However, beyond this gesture lies a national question: how many convictions across Nigeria still require urgent constitutional review?
MERCY DOES NOT EQUAL FINAL CERTAINTY
Mercy restores liberty; it does not necessarily establish the correctness of a conviction. Clemency may remove a person from the gallows or open the prison gate, but it does not automatically answer whether the original conviction was safe, complete, or supported by fully tested evidence. Common concerns include incomplete records, abandoned appeals, weak identification, disputed confessions, questionable dying declarations, and missing material witnesses.
OGUN STATE: BOARD OF MERCY REVIEW AND FULL CASE FILES
Five case files involving seven individuals were reviewed by CJMR and presented to the Ogun State Board of Mercy, resulting in one full release and one sentence commutation.
- Adeyemi Faleye – Robbery
- Musiliu Owolabi – Murder
- Monsuru Mukaila & Abdullahi Ogundoyin – Robbery
- Arinola Akinleye – Murder
- Korede Odubela & Olalekan Lawal – Murder
OUTCOME OF THE FIVE CASE FILES
- Adeyemi Faleye – Granted total freedom.
- Musiliu Owolabi – Sentence commuted to ten years imprisonment.
- Monsuru Mukaila and Abdullahi Ogundoyin – Death sentences had earlier been commuted to life imprisonment following CJMR’s 2024 presentation, but their applications did not receive further consideration during the current review.
- Arinola Akinleye – Presented for review because of concerns surrounding the alleged dying declaration and the non-presentation of material evidence from the son.
- Korede Odubela and Olalekan Lawal – Application not considered because the conviction was considered too recent.
This demonstrates structured engagement between CJMR case review and the Ogun State Board of Mercy clemency process, reflecting measurable impact on executive mercy decisions.
CASE STUDY ONE: ADEYEMI FALEYE – ROBBERY CONVICTION AND FORENSIC REVIEW
For fifteen years, Adeyemi Faleye, a taxi driver and father of twins, lived under the terrifying shadow of death following his conviction for armed robbery. In 2023, a court registrar who understood the mission of CJMR contacted the Centre concerning his case. That single contact opened the door to a fresh search for truth.
By 2024, CJMR had carefully reviewed the records of proceedings, the judgment, and the available court processes. What emerged was deeply troubling: serious questions surrounded the integrity, credibility, and reliability of the evidence upon which Adeyemi Faleye’s conviction had been founded.
The Beginning of the Ordeal
On 28 February 2011, Adeyemi Faleye left home in search of his daily bread. According to him, while travelling from Aferiku towards Idiroko, his vehicle developed a mechanical fault at Mede. While waiting for his mechanic, he was apprehended by members of the OPC vigilante group on the basis that there was a robbery incidence that happened in the previous night. That arrest marked the beginning of a fifteen-year nightmare. He was subsequently charged with conspiracy and armed robbery and was sentenced to death by hanging on 13 February 2018. Throughout the trial, he maintained his innocence.
CJMR’s Intervention
As part of its prison ministry and wrongful conviction review programme, CJMR visited Adeyemi Faleye in custody. Following his persistent claim of innocence, CJMR undertook an independent forensic review of the judgment, witness testimonies and court records.
Issue One: The Arrest Narrative Collapsed
Adeyemi stated that he was arrested around 8:30 a.m. beside his broken-down vehicle by OPC vigilantes. However, police witnesses presented conflicting accounts, including a claim that he was arrested after a gun battle near the scene of the crime. The OPC vigilantes who allegedly arrested him never testified. If he was arrested beside his vehicle, how could he simultaneously have been arrested at the scene after a gun battle?
Issue Two: Material Contradictions in Prosecution Timeline
The prosecution witnesses presented conflicting timelines: PW1 stated he was robbed at his petrol station at about 8:00 p.m. on 27 February 2011; PW2 stated the robbery occurred at about 10:00 p.m. on 27 February 2011; These two people are petrol stations owners in the same environment. PW3 recorded the report time as 3:10 a.m. on 28 February 2011; PW4 stated the incident occurred at about 1:00 a.m. on 28 February 2011, while the accused maintained that he was arrested at about 8:30 a.m on 28 February, 2011. These are material contradictions. Furthermore, no substantial amount of money was recovered from the accused as proceeds of the alleged robbery, and no petrol station attendant or other independent witness testified to corroborate that a robbery occurred on the night of 27 February 2011.
Issue Three: The Confessional Statement
The conviction rested substantially on an alleged confessional statement. Adeyemi denied making the statement and maintained that it was written by the police. The unavoidable question is: who truly made the statement? Significantly, the investigating police officer admitted during cross-examination that he wrote the statement on behalf of the accused. The statement itself conflicted with the prosecution’s timeline. According to the statement, the robbery occurred around midnight or 1:00 a.m., whereas prosecution witnesses placed the incident between 8:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.
Issue Four: The Question of Reason and Logic
The prosecution’s narrative suggested that armed robbers remained around the vicinity of the crime scene for many hours after the robbery. Is it probable that armed robbers would remain in the same environment for as long as twelve hours waiting to be arrested? No independent witness testified about any gun battle, no petrol attendant testified, and no forensic evidence linked Adeyemi to the alleged crime.
The Turning Point: When the Trial Judge Spoke Beyond the Law
After sentencing Adeyemi Faleye to death, the learned trial judge recommended him for executive pardon. This recommendation was highly significant. It suggested lingering concerns regarding the totality of the evidence and the moral certainty required to justify the irreversible punishment of death. For CJMR, this recommendation became one of the strongest pillars upon which its intervention was anchored. When a judge convicts with the law but pleads for mercy, it may mean that the law has spoken, but justice is still unsettled.
CJMR’s First Intervention in 2024
Following its forensic review, CJMR prepared and presented a comprehensive petition to the Ogun State Board of Mercy in 2024. The petition highlighted contradictory evidence, conflicting accounts of arrest, failure to call material witnesses, and the doubtful confessional statement. Upon review, the authorities commuted Adeyemi’s sentence from death to life imprisonment. While this removed him from the shadow of the gallows, CJMR maintained that the case pointed to a possible wrongful conviction.
CJMR Returns to the Case in 2026
In 2026, CJMR embarked on a wider exercise of gathering complaints of wrongful convictions across the South-West. During this process, thirty-two complaints were received. Out of these, fourteen cases involving nineteen persons were carefully selected for further review and intervention. It was within this broader justice initiative that CJMR revisited the case of Adeyemi Faleye and once again approached the Ogun State Board of Mercy. This time, CJMR argued that mercy alone was insufficient. The Board was urged to consider the totality of the evidence, the contradictions in the prosecution’s case, the doubtful confessional statement, and the recommendation of the trial judge himself. CJMR maintained that where substantial doubt exists, justice demands more than commutation. It demands freedom.
CASE STUDY TWO: MONSURU MUKAILA AND ABDULLAHI OGUNDOYIN – TRUCK DRIVER AND MOTOR BOY CASE
The case of Monsuru Mukaila and Abdullahi Ogundoyin also raises serious questions deserving public attention. They were reportedly a truck driver and motor boy who were chartered by a man to load iron rods from a site to Berger. According to available information, the person who allegedly chartered them later ran away, while the driver and motor boy were apprehended.
Police investigation reportedly revealed that the man who chartered them was later arrested and subsequently released. The iron rods were also returned to the owner, who reportedly showed no further interest in pursuing the matter. It was alleged that a security guard was tied during the incident, which formed part of the basis upon which the matter was treated as armed robbery.
However, further concern arose when an allegedly exorbitant amount was demanded for bail. This reportedly led to an argument between the police and the driver. Following this disagreement, the driver and motor boy were charged to court for armed robbery and were eventually sentenced to death.
Upon reviewing the case, CJMR presented it to the Ogun State Board of Mercy. The outcome was the commutation of their death sentences to life imprisonment.
This case deserves further review because it raises important questions about the original complainant’s interest, the role of the person who allegedly chartered the vehicle, the return of the property, the alleged bail demand, and whether the full facts were properly weighed before the sentence of death was imposed.
CASE STUDY THREE: ARINOLA AKINLEYE – QUESTIONS SURROUNDING THE DYING DECLARATION
The case of Mrs. Arinola Akinleye raises important questions deserving careful review. Mrs. Arinola Akinleye was convicted in connection with the death of her husband following a mysterious fire incident. A significant aspect of the prosecution’s case was an alleged dying declaration said to have been recorded by the police.
However, the circumstances surrounding the alleged dying declaration raise serious concerns. According to her son, who remained with his father until his final breath, no such declaration was made identifying the cause of the fire or implicating his mother. He maintains that his father passed away without making any statement concerning how the fire occurred or who was responsible.
Available information further indicates that immediately after the incident, Mrs. Akinleye sought assistance by inviting a neighbour to help rescue her husband. While accompanying him to the hospital, the neighbour reportedly diverted to a police station and handed Mrs. Akinleye over to the police.
Another matter of concern is that the son, who was present with the deceased during his final moments and could potentially have provided direct evidence regarding whether any dying declaration was made, was not called as a witness during the trial. It must also be noted that counsel to the defendant reportedly raised the issue that the prosecution shielded away the evidence of Arinola’s son because of the possible impact his evidence could have had on the case.
These circumstances raise important questions: Was the alleged dying declaration accurately recorded? Why was the testimony of the deceased’s son, who remained with him until death, not presented before the court? Could his evidence have assisted the court in determining whether any dying declaration was ever made? Was all relevant evidence placed before the trial court?
These questions do not, by themselves, determine innocence or guilt. However, they highlight issues that may warrant careful post-conviction review to ensure that justice is not only done but is also seen to have been done.
Legal Significance
A dying declaration can constitute important evidence in criminal proceedings. Where credible questions arise concerning whether such a declaration was actually made, or where a material witness capable of clarifying the issue is not called to testify, those matters may deserve careful scrutiny during post-conviction review. Such review does not undermine the courts; rather, it strengthens public confidence in the administration of justice by ensuring that convictions rest upon reliable and fully examined evidence.
CASE STUDY FOUR: KOREDE ODUBELA AND OLALEKAN LAWAL – RECENT CONVICTION AND REVIEW CONCERN
Korede Odubela, a 75-year-old man, and his wife were arrested in 2013 on allegations relating to the death of their daughter. They were arraigned alongside seven other persons arrested for unrelated offences. On 14 May 2025, the wife and four other accused persons were discharged and acquitted, while Korede Odubela and Olalekan Lawal were convicted and sentenced to death for murder. Their application for clemency was not considered because the conviction was considered too recent.
This case remains important to the report because it reflects the need for transparency in case review and the need to understand why some accused persons are discharged while others arising from the same broad proceedings are convicted. It also shows why a structured post-conviction review mechanism should not depend only on the passage of time but should also consider the nature of the evidence, the role of each accused person, and whether there are unresolved questions requiring attention.
OYO STATE: ABANDONED AND STALLED JUSTICE
Alao Tunde – Like Musiliu Owolabi in Ogun State, his appeal was struck out in 2024, yet he remains in custody on the allegation of armed robbery, the offence he obviously did not commit. Tunde Adewole – Arrested in 2010 on the allegation of murder he obviously did not commit and on death row since 2015 without meaningful appeal progression. Friday Okoro – Arrested in 2009 along with his case mate on the allegation of armed robbery and convicted in 2014; his co-defendants were released in 2015 while his conviction was reaffirmed in 2024.
OSUN STATE: EXTENDED INCARCERATION WITHOUT RESOLUTION
Victor Akpoyibo has spent about 25 years in custody while his Supreme Court appeal has reportedly remained inactive since 2014. Ibrahim Ayuba’s appeal has reportedly not been heard at the Court of Appeal since 2018. Richard Adesanmi’s appeal failed in 2017 without meaningful progression thereafter.
EKITI STATE: CASES TRAPPED IN UNCERTAINTY
Kayode Seun was sentenced to life imprisonment on the allegation of kidnapping in controversial circumstances with an inconclusive appellate outcome. Ayodele Oladimeji remains a case of concern after being sentenced to life imprisonment on an allegation of rape despite questions surrounding the absence of the victim in court and disputed medical evidence. Abdulrashid Mutairu was arrested at 17 in 2017 and convicted in 2020 along with three others including his mother on an allegation of murder; his mother died in prison during the appeal process in the Supreme Court.
LAGOS STATE: NEED FOR STRUCTURED REVIEW
Lagos State cases involve disputed confessions, weak identification, long-term imprisonment, and abandoned appeals requiring systematic review. Many convicts remain helpless and hopeless without meaningful appeal support.
CJMR NATIONAL COMPILATION (2025)
CJMR compiled 14 wrongful conviction complaints involving about 20 individuals across South-West Nigeria. Only Ogun State has engaged meaningfully with review processes; others remain largely unresponsive.
NATIONAL PATTERN OF CONCERN
Recurring issues include abandoned appeals, missing records, prolonged detention without review, incomplete evidential foundations, disputed confessions, questionable dying declarations, and non-presentation of material witnesses.
CONSTITUTIONAL IMPLICATION
Justice is not only conviction but continuous constitutional reviewability of convictions within a reasonable time. The establishment of independent conviction review panels to examine post-conviction claims would serve as a corrective mechanism and provide a faster avenue for justice.
AFTER FIFTEEN YEARS
After fifteen painful years of incarceration, the Ogun State Government under Governor Dapo Abiodun granted Adeyemi Faleye amnesty. The taxi driver who once stood under the shadow of the gallows walked out of prison a free man. Musiliu Owolabi, whose case was struck out at the Court of Appeal, had his sentence commuted to ten years imprisonment. Their stories remind us that the search for justice does not end with conviction. Truth, persistence and restorative justice can still prevail.
Releasing individuals into society without clarifying the circumstances that led to their imprisonment may permanently attach stigma to persons who may not have committed the offences. If indeed a judicial error occurred, would Adeyemi Faleye ever receive an apology?
But this is not about one freed man. It is about the many still behind bars. It is about the silent prisoners whose case files are gathering dust in High Courts and Courts of Appeal across Nigeria. It is about those whose appeals have died quietly in registry drawers. It is about those who have been forgotten by the system but not by conscience.
THE REAL QUESTION BEFORE THE NATION
If one case file reviewed carefully can lead to the discovery of doubt and eventual freedom, then how many more files across Nigeria contain similar injustice waiting to be uncovered? CJMR respectfully urges Attorneys-General and Boards of Mercy to conduct comprehensive reviews of identified cases in the interest of justice, fairness, and constitutional responsibility.
THE REASON FOR THIS REPORT
When an appeal has been exhausted, even up to the Supreme Court, yet an individual continues to cry persistently on the claim of innocence, should that cry simply be ignored?
This report answers that question in the negative.
The finality of judicial proceedings is essential to the rule of law, but finality should not extinguish the search for truth where credible questions continue to arise. History has shown that wrongful convictions can occur despite the existence of appellate safeguards.
Whenever a prisoner persistently maintains innocence, society has a moral and constitutional responsibility to pause, listen, and carefully examine whether new evidence, overlooked facts, incomplete records, evidential contradictions, or other exceptional circumstances warrant further review.
The purpose of such review is not to undermine the courts or reopen every concluded case indiscriminately. Rather, it is to strengthen public confidence in the administration of justice by ensuring that no potentially innocent person remains imprisoned simply because all ordinary avenues of appeal have been exhausted.
This is the reason for this report.
CONCLUSION
Nigeria must move from isolated clemency to institutionalised conviction review systems. One potentially innocent person in prison is a constitutional responsibility awaiting correction.
CJMR does not seek to weaken the administration of justice. Rather, it seeks to strengthen public confidence in the justice system by ensuring that credible claims of wrongful conviction receive careful, impartial, and timely review.
SCRIPTURAL FOUNDATION
The motive of CJMR is based on the command of Scripture:
- Proverbs 31:8–9 calls us to speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves and to ensure justice for those being crushed.
- Psalm 82:3–4 calls for justice for the poor, the orphan, the oppressed and the destitute, and for the helpless to be rescued.
- Proverbs 24:11–12 warns against ignoring those unjustly sentenced to die and reminds us that God weighs the heart and judge’s human action.
When questions of innocence arise, the law provides the framework for determining the truth, but conscience often provides the reason to begin the search. Whenever a person persistently cries out in innocence, someone should pause, listen, investigate, and allow the evidence to be carefully re-examined. Where error is discovered, the oppressed should be vindicated.
Thanks to those individual, churches and organization supporting this cause, may God bless you abundantly.
I want to sincerely thank our team at the CJMR for your commitment to the vision may the Lord reward you abundantly.
Signed:
Hezekiah Deboboye Olujobi CRJ
Founder, Centre for Justice, Mercy and Reconciliation (CJMR)
Centre for Justice, Mercy and Reconciliation is a grassroots organisation focusing on advocacy on behalf of those on death row and persons detained unjustly in South-West correctional centres, with remarkable achievements.
Contact: www.cjmr.com.ng | 08030488093
Featured
When a Building Finally Begins to Breathe
By ‘dayo Adedayo
There are days when a building is just a building.
Then there are days when it suddenly comes alive.
Yesterday 8th July, 2026, was one of those unforgettable days.
Within minutes of each other, we welcomed the TVC News team and the students of the Department of Transport Management, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, to the DAP Experience Centre, Lagos. They arrived as visitors, but unknowingly, they also arrived as history makers.
The first television station and the first tertiary institution to experience a place that, until now, has existed only in our dreams, our sweat, our prayers and our unwavering belief in Nigeria.
As I stood before them, I realised I was no longer introducing a building.
I was introducing a dream that had waited patiently for more than two decades to find its voice.
We began, not with bricks and mortar, but with an idea.
An idea that every line on this building must have a purpose. Every curve must tell a story. Every window must frame hope. Every pillar must carry conviction. Every staircase must remind us that greatness is never reached without climbing. Every room must whisper something about our people, our history, our struggles, our victories and the extraordinary beauty called Nigeria.
Architecture, to me, is frozen poetry.
If you listen carefully enough, every building speaks.
This one speaks of a nation too blessed to be ignored.
As we moved from one space to another, questions flowed freely. They wanted to know why the building looked the way it did. Why certain windows were positioned where they are. Why the walls rise and fall as they do. Why some spaces feel intimate while others open like an embrace.
Every answer carried them beyond architecture.
It carried them into purpose.
Into vision.
Into the conviction that we, as Nigerians, have no other nation to call our own. We may admire the beauty of distant lands, but no country can ever inherit our responsibility to preserve the soul of Nigeria.
If we do not tell our story, somebody else will.
And when others tell your story, they often tell it from where they are standing, not from where you are.
That is why the DAP Experience Centre exists.
It exists so that a child from Maiduguri can discover the beauty of Brass.
So that a student from Abeokuta can marvel at the landscapes of Mambilla.
So that a visitor from London, New York or Tokyo can walk through one building and discover that Nigeria is not a headline, but a civilisation.
It exists so that Nigeria can introduce herself.
Not through stereotypes.
Not through breaking news.
But through her beauty, her resilience, her diversity, her creativity and the countless ordinary men and women whose lives have quietly built this remarkable nation.
Somewhere during the tour, my wristwatch informed me that I had walked almost 15,000 steps.
I smiled.
Dreams have never been measured in kilometres.
They are measured in footsteps.
Each step reminded me of every disappointment that refused to become defeat.
Every closed door that prepared me for a better entrance.
Every sleepless night.
Every prayer.
Every sacrifice.
Yesterday, those footsteps finally had an audience.
Then came the moment I shall never forget.
The students gathered together before leaving.
Without prompting.
Without rehearsal.
They stood proudly and sang the Olabisi Onabanjo University anthem.
Suddenly, the building became silent.
It was almost as though the walls themselves paused to listen.
The empty galleries, the waiting rooms, the corridors and the staircases received those young voices like a blessing from heaven.
For a brief moment, the Centre was no longer waiting to be commissioned.
It had already found its heartbeat.
I watched them walk away, and I confess, my heart was full.
Years from now, thousands of children will laugh here.
Researchers will discover here.
Artists will create here.
Families will make memories here.
Photographers will find inspiration here.
Visitors from every corner of the world will come to understand that Nigeria is far greater than the narrow stories often told about her.
But long after those countless footsteps have faded into history, I will always remember the first.
The first television cameras that came before the ribbon was cut.
The first university students who filled these spaces with curiosity, hope and youthful dreams.
The first school anthem that echoed through these walls.
One day, the ribbon will be cut.
Distinguished guests will arrive.
The cameras will flash.
Speeches will be delivered.
Applause will fill these halls.
The world will celebrate what they can see.
But I will quietly remember what they could not see.
The tears hidden behind determination.
The sleepless nights.
The countless setbacks.
The prayers whispered when no one was listening.
The faith that refused to surrender.
Because long before that day arrives, history has already chosen her own opening ceremony.
It was written in the curiosity of students.
It was captured through the lenses of television cameras.
It echoed in the anthem of a university.
And it was sealed by nearly 15,000 footsteps of one grateful Nigerian who simply dared to believe that his country deserved a home where her story could finally be told with pride.
Buildings are made with concrete.
Museums are filled with collections.
But institutions…
Institutions are built with dreams.
Yesterday, the DAP Experience Centre took its very first breath.
May generations yet unborn walk these halls and leave believing, as I have always believed, that there is no nation like Nigeria.
Welcome to the DAP Experience Centre.
Where Nigeria remembers.
Where Nigeria learns.
Where Nigeria inspires.
Where Nigeria lives forever.
Featured
PFIPC: Suspend Gbaja Before Ordering ICPC Probe, Atiku’s Aide Tells Tinubu
Paul Ibe, Media Adviser to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has faulted President Bola Tinubu’s directive on the Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC).
According to a Tuesday statement issued by Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu ordered the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to thoroughly investigate the activities of PFIPC and all related matters.
The president ordered all ministries, departments and agencies of government to provide the ICPC, upon lawful request, with all relevant information, records and assistance required for the expeditious completion of the investigation.
He further directed that the investigation be concluded and a comprehensive report submitted to him within 30 days, emphasising that the integrity of the Presidency and the institutions of government must be protected against impersonation, forgery, abuse of official identity, and the exploitation of weaknesses in the public service.
Reacting, Ibe said no fair probe could be conducted unless key personalities linked to the saga, including Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, are first suspended.
“It is flagrantly wrong for President Bola Tinubu to order the ICPC to investigate the so-called “fake” agency, Presidential Foreign Investment Promotion Council (PFIPC) and its “phantom” Director General, Prince Adeniyi Adeyemi Matthew without asking the key suspects, including his Chief of Staff, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, to proceed on suspension pending the conclusion of the investigation,” Ibe said in a Facebook post.
He added, “Not suspending all those involved in the #GbajaGate scandal is akin to them being a judge in their own case.
“Their continued stay in office while the investigation is going on, gives them the opportunity to interfere with the investigation process.”
Gbajabiamila has threatened to institute a N10 billion lawsuit against Prince Adeniyi Adeyemi, who has been parading himself as the Director-General of PFIPC, an agency the federal government insists does not exist.
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A Dream at 35, 000 Feet
By ‘dayo Adedayo
Some dreams are born in the silence of the night. Mine was born somewhere above the clouds.
At exactly 11:03 a.m. on 19 June 2003, aboard a Virgin Atlantic flight from Lagos to London, an idea suddenly came to me. As a Virgin Atlantic Gold Card holder, I had been given one of their black notebooks.
Throughout my travels, I filled it with thoughts, sketches and ideas that I hoped one day would become reality.
That morning, one page changed everything.
The idea was remarkably simple.
I wanted to build a place where every state in Nigeria would have its own room, telling its own story through photographs, objects and experiences. At the heart of it all would be one grand gallery dedicated to Nigeria itself, a celebration of the very best our nation has to offer.
It was only a thought.
A thought written in black ink.
A thought patiently waiting for its appointed time.
The years rolled by, but the dream refused to fade. Instead, it grew stronger.
I travelled relentlessly across Nigeria, documenting our people, cultures, festivals, landscapes, architecture, wildlife and traditions. Every journey added another piece to the puzzle. Every photograph strengthened my conviction that Nigeria deserved to be seen through a different lens.
Then, about eight years ago, I decided it was finally time to give the dream a physical address.
And then came another unforgettable day.
At exactly 11:20 a.m. on 15 October 2022, the first shovel pierced the earth and construction of the DAP Experience Centre, Lagos officially began.
Nineteen years had passed since that life-changing moment aboard the Virgin Atlantic flight.
As the first scoop of earth was lifted, it felt as though every kilometre travelled across Nigeria, every photograph ever taken, every museum visited around the world, every obstacle encountered and every prayer whispered had led to that very moment.
The foundation being dug that morning was more than the beginning of a building.
It was the foundation of a dream that had patiently waited almost two decades for its appointed time.
Through a friend, I approached one of Nigeria’s finest architectural firms, Adeniyi Coker Consultants Limited (ACCL).
I had only one instruction.
The building had to be intentional.
It had to be contemporary.
It had to be timeless.
It had to be impossible to tell where the front ended and the back began because the site sits between the Lekki–Epe Expressway and T. F. Kuboye Road in Oniru, Lekki.
The lead architect, Mr. Yinka Ogundairo, supported by Mr. Tunde Adegbenro and Mr. Olabode Fakorede, produced a design that completely blew my mind.
Before putting pencil to paper, they researched some of the finest museums and galleries across Europe and America. Every lesson learnt from those iconic institutions found its way into the drawings placed before me.
That was when I knew I had to experience them for myself.
My research took me through 46 cities across the world, visiting museums, galleries, visitor attractions and cultural centres to understand what makes people curious enough to walk through a door and inspired enough to leave wanting to return.
I remain deeply grateful to the French Embassy for granting me a multi-year visa after reading the passionate letter I wrote explaining the research journey I intended to undertake. Their belief in my vision became part of this remarkable story.
What stands today as the DAP Experience Centre, Lagos, is therefore not an accident.
It is the product of twenty-three years of dreaming, researching, travelling, documenting and refusing to give up.
The journey, however, was anything but easy.
Obtaining planning approval took almost two years. During construction, advances in digital technology compelled us to redesign sections of the building, sacrificing two planned floors so the Centre could embrace the future rather than become outdated before opening.
By the end of the project, my face had become considerably darker than the rest of my body.
Construction under the Lagos sun has a way of changing one’s complexion! 😂😂😂
Together with UF-A Consultants as Structural Engineers, MFA as Mechanical and Electrical Engineers, and Ladchrislord as Civil Engineers, an extraordinary team transformed an idea into reality.
Yet the building itself tells a story long before anyone steps inside.
It proudly stands on three giant visible pillars, symbolising the three great regions upon which Nigeria stood at Independence in 1960.
The building has six principal sides and a smaller seventh, representing Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones and the Federal Capital Territory.
Scattered across the structure are 154 windows of varying sizes.
Each window represents one of the 154 destinations every Nigerian should experience before returning to their Maker.
At the entrance, visitors will find the complete list, allowing them to tick off where they have been and discover where they should go next.
The building also contains 98 steps, representing 98 fascinating places to visit within Lagos State. These, too, will be listed so visitors can continue exploring Lagos long after leaving the Centre.
Perhaps the most unusual feature is what you will not find.
Very few perfectly straight walls.
Very few perfectly straight windows.
That is deliberate.
Life itself is rarely straight.
Each generation simply contributes its own little part before leaving the rest for those who follow.
Our ambition stretches far beyond bricks and concrete.
We are bringing a touch of Times Square in New York to Nigeria by wrapping sections of the complex, including the security building, energy room, water treatment plant and parts of the ground-floor façade, with giant LED displays celebrating the very best of Nigeria.
The experience begins immediately you walk through our doors.
The ground floor welcomes visitors with a café, to be operated by Cafe One, alongside a merchandise store offering more than 500 carefully curated Nigerian souvenirs.
On the first floor lies our digital experience.
Visitors will experience Nigeria through an immersive 5D theatre unlike anything currently available in Africa.
Then comes one of our signature attractions, the Boat Room.
Without leaving the building, visitors will journey by boat from Marina in Lagos into the Atlantic Ocean, through the creeks of the Niger Delta, onward to Onitsha, up to the majestic Confluence at Lokoja, before returning once again to Lagos.
The same floor also houses a Documentary Theatre and a Photography Library for students, researchers and photography enthusiasts.
The next level celebrates analogue photography.
Here, visitors will trace the evolution of photography from the humble pinhole camera to today’s mobile phone.
Original equipment, historic exhibitions and a fully operational traditional darkroom will allow younger generations to witness how photographs were created before the digital age.
Returning to the ground floor, visitors can transform their own photographs into treasured keepsakes, from framed prints and throw pillows to key holders, rings, fridge magnets and many other personalised souvenirs celebrating Nigeria.
The DAP Experience Centre is for everyone.
For children discovering their country for the first time.
For families seeking unforgettable experiences.
For schools extending learning beyond the classroom.
For tourists searching for authentic Nigeria.
For researchers, historians, photographers and lovers of culture.
And for every Nigerian who has ever wondered just how beautiful this nation truly is.
Within these walls, you will travel across Nigeria without leaving the comfort of one building.
You will meet our people.
Discover our history.
Celebrate our diversity.
Experience our culture.
And, perhaps for the very first time, see Nigeria not through headlines, but through her beauty.
That little idea written into a black notebook at 35,000 feet has finally found its home on the ground.
Welcome to the DAP Experience Centre, Lagos.
Welcome to Nigeria.
When a Building Finally Begins to Breathe
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