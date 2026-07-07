BBNaija S11: Organisers Signal Return of New Season

By Seyi Orolugbagbe

• Legendary American pop icon, singer-songwriter, entertainer and dancer

• Commonly referred to as, and called Michael Jackson, or MJJ, and at other times ‘Jacko’; which Michael actually never particularly fancied…

How do you get used to a completely nice, selfless, understanding, accommodating, generous, detribalized, hardworking, talented, gifted, compassionate and phenomenal person, such as Michael.

I was blown beyond being traumatized at the news of his passing; to the extent that I am just about coming to terms with the fact that Michael may not be here, physically, anymore. Good thing is his legacies, by way of mostly his offspring and essentially his work, both professional and charity, abound so much here.

I had the rare privilege of meeting Michael in the late 80s, while working in the office of the condominium building, namely ‘The Westford’, on the famous Wishire Boulevard, Westwood area, in Los Angeles, California, USA, that housed the apartment in which Michael lived. The same building, I must say, housed the apartment in which the great comedian, late Milton Berle and famous Amir (Designer For Men) Bahadori, lived. Immediate left of which was condominium complex, ’The Langford’, which housed the apartment, in which lived Mr. T, born Laurence Tureaud, an American actor and professional wrestler (and bodyguard) celebrated for his tough demeanor and iconic roles in television and film. He is best known as Sgt. B.A. Baracus in the TV series ‘The A-Team’, that aired through the late 80s. Mr T had been bodyguard to Michael Jackson, Muhammed Ali, Bruce Lee, Diana Ross, Steve McQueen, amongst others.

As at the time, Michael had a collection of Rolls Royces, both Classic (Antique) models and pretty latest ones; quite a few of which he had parked in the subterranean parking; to the extent, he had to rent extra spaces for them, considering he’d surpassed the spots allocated to his apartment. It is however, instructive, to note that Michael hardly drove any of those exotic vehicles. He would instead opt for his White 2-Door GMC Jimmy; which we popularly called ‘The Big Jimmy’ and which, of course, he usually drove himself.

At a particular time, Michael had taken suddenly terribly ill. So having called for help, we quickly reasoned it was wise putting a call to his personal physician, rather than calling ‘911’; which may have proven a fatal error, because that would have attracted undue publicity; since most of the emergency responders, the police and the news media operated on similar frequencies. So it behooved on me to support Michael, who could not walk on his own, into the waiting Chevrolet Corvette of his physician.

It should be noted, that, the section of the Wilshire boulevard, just west of the Santa Monica Boulevard and East of The Westwood Boulevard (which runs right into the UCLA), is commonly referred to as the Wilshire Corridor, for that section, and essentially because the boulevard looks like a corridor of some sort, consider it is bothered on either side, by high rise buildings. ‘The Corridor’ must be noted, has historically been a major hotspot for high-profile entertainers, business tycoons, and industry executives. The list, though in-exhaustive, includes the likes of Don King (the great boxing promoter), Steven Spielberg (bought a home for his mother), Actress Eva Marie Saint (aka Mrs Hayden), all of whom amongst others had an apartment in the Wilshire Wesholme (on the corner of Wilshire Blvd and Westholme). Mike Tyson and his crew, including his friend and manager, John Horne, were regular visitors to Don King’s apartment. John Horne, I remember used to drive a sleek black late model Mercedes S420, back then with personalized registration MR HORNE; which he would always offer to loan me anytime I wished for it, whenever I admired it.

Directly on the other side of the Wilshire Westholme Condos, across the Wilshire Blvd, was ‘The Wishire Condominium Complex, in which the late Tupac Shakur had an apartment.

The Jacksons

Right next to the Wilshire Westholme is the Wilshire House, on the famous Wilshire corridor. Legendary singer and songwriter Stevie Wonder and acclaimed actress/comedian Carol Burnett are two notable celebrities who lived in the Wilshire House condominium on the Wilshire Corridor during the 1990s.

Next to the Wilshire House, on the southwest corner of Wilshire Blvd and Thayer Avenue, is the ‘Ten-Five-Sixty’ Condominium Complex, named after its street number of 10560, Wilshire Blvd, LA, Ca 90024. In this building, Dr. Clarkson De Majomi (1938–2001) prominent Nigerian journalist, public relations expert, and publisher, born in Oginibo, Delta State, founder of the Mail Group of newspapers and the Obarisi of Urhoboland, bought an exclusive apartment. So did Actor Tom Selleck, Barbara Sinatra, Johny Carson, Shaquille O’Neal, our own Rotimi Obey (Ebenezer Obey’s second son) also stayed there on some of his periodic visits to Los Angeles. There also lived Randy Jackson, Michael’s brother, with whom I quickly developed a relationship, while working in similar capacity, in the condominium management office. May I point out that Randy, running into my brother, Royal High Chief Adebola Orolugbagbe (Oyegbulu 1, The Odole Owa of Ijeșaland) and I, at a dealership, prospecting for automobile, had, after exchanging pleasantries, magnanimously introduced us to the owner as his friends and told him to be look after us. That meant the world to us. Also of note is the fact that Randy at some point humbly request that I scoop a message for him, insisting I drove his Rolls Royce to and from the destination, somewhere on Santa Monica Blvd, in Los Angeles. That was the first time I drove one.

So right opposite the Ten Five Sixty Condominium was The Thayer Condominium Complex; in which another Jackson brother lived.

At various times, during that period, I worked in most of these buildings all through the late 1980s and early 1990s, sometimes working 2 jobs before eventually moving on to working as the accountant, at MB of Beverly Hills, in Beverly Hills.

All of the persons mentioned above, some late, were well known personally to me. Most of them knew me personally as well. Attached are some of the correspondences between Michael and I. I have, also, a collection of $1 coins, as well as some half dollar coins, gifted to me by Michael; just as a set of skiing gears.