Trump Congratulates Nigeria for Banning Twitter

Immediate past President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, has congratulated Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, for banning the microblogging site, Twitter.

In a statement, titled, ‘Statement by Donald Trump, 45th President of the United States,’ he said, “Congratulations to the country of Nigeria, who just banned Twitter because they banned their president.

“More countries should ban Twitter and Facebook for not allowing free and open speech – all voices should be heard.”

He also urged competitors to “emerge and take hold” of the opportunity.

“Who are they to dictate good and evil?” he asked.

He said he should have banned the social media websites while he was President, but “Zukerberg kept calling me and coming to White House for dinner telling me how great I was. 2024?” he concluded.

Recall that Trump was banned by Twitter while he was still president.

