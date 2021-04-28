Just In: FirstBank Appoints Gbenga Shobo as New MD/CEO

The Board of First Bank at its meeting on Wednesday, approved the appointment of Mr Gbenga Shobo, currently Deputy Managing Director, as Managing Director designate of the bank.

This decision is subject to all regulatory approvals.

Shobo succeeds Sola Adeduntan, who will be leaving the bank in accordance with the bank’s term limit for its Chief Executives, after successfully leading the bank since January 2016.

The appointment takes effect from Wednesday, April 28, 2021.

