No Partnership Will Resolve Nigeria’s Security Situation, Says British Govt

Eric 1 day ago
The British Minister for Africa, James Duddridge, has described Nigeria’s security situation as massively complex, stressing that no partnership would resolve the multiplicity of the country’s problems, whether it is Boko Haram insurgency or a number of other issues.

Duddridge made the comments while responding to questions from journalists attached to Nigeria’s ministry of foreign affairs.

The British minister had visited his Nigerian counterpart, Geoffrey Onyeama on Tuesday, April 27 to discuss matters of interest between both countries when he was accosted by the reporters.

Daily Trust quoted him as saying: “The situation is massively complex and no partnership is going to resolve the multiplicity of problems whether it is Boko Haram or a number of other issues.

“In the UK, you have a strong partner across the full gamut of issues. So, it’s not just about intelligence and hard security and military, it’s about societies, it’s about humanitarian support, it’s about education and development partnership.”

 

