Yinka Odumakin for Burial on April 24 – Family

The family of the late activist and Afenifere spokesman, Yinka Odumakin, has announced April 24 as burial date.

According to his widow, Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin, the funeral rites would be for three days – starting from Thursday, April 22 through Friday 23 and Saturday 24, 2021.

“Thursday, April 22: Day of Tributes and Service of Songs at the Police College, Ikeja Lagos between 11 am and 4 pm while his body lies in state.

“Friday, April 23: Body departs Lagos for Moro, his country home, in Ife North LGA of Osun State.

“There will be a Christian wake keep by 5 pm at the Origbo Anglican Grammar School, Moro, to be followed by a candlelight procession on Friday.

“Saturday, April 24: Lying in State at Origbo Anglican Grammar School, Moro by 8 am, followed by a Funeral Service by 10 am, after which his remains will be committed to Mother Earth at a private interment,” she said.

Like this: Like Loading...