CIAPS Unveils Career Development and Youth Employment Plans, Aims to Generate 100 Jobs

Lagos based Centre for International Advanced and Professional Studies, CIAPS, has last week unveiled its plan to help graduates get jobs in their chosen career.

The Centre Director Prof Anthony Kila, in a statement issued in Lagos last week while launching the new CIAPS fast track programmes for graduates explained that the plan is based on the CIAPS OBE Programmes.

The CIAPS OBE Programmes according to Prof Kila are Outcome Based Educational programmes built on research and the inputs we get from dynamic organisations about their recruitment needs as well as their employment and development strategies.

A major aim of the programme is to address the employability of many graduates and young people. Rather than focusing on just theory and academic curriculum, CIAPS is working with businesses and other various kinds of organisations and employers to establish what kind of graduates these organisations and employers need, what skills and knowledge these graduates should possess. This way graduates will be training for a real job and career rather than just for a certificate.

The programmes will also help young people and graduates familiarise themselves with the working environment as a fundamental part of their study at CIAPS will be their work-experience, work-placements and other various kinds of internships.

Many of the companies working with CIAPS on these programmes are eager to employ but cannot find the right people, many of the graduates they find are just not ready for the work environment.

CIAPS plan through its fast-track programmes is to bridge this gap by providing very practical training for graduates and helping them reach employers.

The scheme aims to generate over a hundred jobs. The new set of fast track programmes start in 24th April 2021, they will last about three months and the main areas of study are for

Senior PAs and Executive Assistants

TV Broadcasting

Banking & Finance

Business Development

Business Management

Events Management

Health Management

International Tutor Certificate

Media & Journalism

Political Campaign Management

Production and Operations Management

Project Management

School Management

Applicants for these courses are required to have a first degree or equivalent (Bachelors, HND). Having a good grade is a major advantage. Applicants without such qualifications may apply, but their applications will be subject to a more complex process and they will be required to demonstrate their ability to successfully follow the programme. In all cases, applicants will be tested by CIAPS through written assessments and verbal interviews. Applicants will be deemed successful only if they are judged to possess a good mix of:

Imagination and creative thinking

Written and verbal communication skills

Ability and willingness to learn

Sense of responsibility and ability to work in a team

Resilience and stability

Integrity and respect for others

Interested applicants can get more information and apply by visiting the CIAPS website for fees and other information. Start date is 24 April 2021.

You get a major early bird discount if you successfully apply before April 16th 2021

The website to visit for application and enquires is www.ciaps.org

Like this: Like Loading...