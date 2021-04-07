News

Presidential Posters of Kola Abiola Not from Him, Says Dele Momodu

Eric 1 day ago
By Eric Elezuo

Celebrated journalist, Chief Dele Momodu, has said that the posters of Kolawole Abiola, son of notable industrialist, late Chief MKO Abiola,, which flooded the media space on Tuesday, is not from him.

Momodu made this known through his verified Twitter account this Wednesday.

According to him, the son of the supposed winner of the June 12, 1993 President Election, is ‘definitely not involved in the campaign and he’s not even a member of APC, or any of the political parties’.

His tweet reads:

“Supposed posters of MR ABDUL-LATEEF KOLAWOLE ABIOLA flood the social media proclaiming his presidential bid but he’s definitely not involved in the campaign and he’s not even a member of APC, or any of the political parties, according to our checks…”

