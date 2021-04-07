2023: Abisoye Fagade Unifies Lagelu APC Stakeholders For Victory

As political parties and gladiators warm-up for the 2023 general elections, marketing communicationss professional, businessman and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress ( APC) in Oyo state, Mr. Abisoye Fagade, has initiated moves to unite all the interest groups and leaders in Lagelu Local Government Area chapter of tparty with a call for collective actions aimed at dislodging the present PDP-led administration.

Speaking at a grand reception organised in his honour by the leadership of the party in the area, Fagade expressed delight over what he described as an enviable feat of unity and togetherness which “only Lagelu APC could boast of before, during and after the crisis which engulfed the state chapter of the party and cost it the 2019 gubernatorial election.

According to him ” We are not oblivious of the fact that a large political family like ours can’t exist and forge ahead without individual differences. But I make bold to say that all our leaders and key players have now resolved to work together like never before to make our party stronger and more cohesive because it is when this is guaranteed that we would be able to realize our collective goal in 2023 and beyond.

“I must also state here that I have personally taken up the gauntlet to join other well-meaning citizens in promoting the ideas of progressive politics which we are known for in this part of the country.

“The project has since commenced as we have done a lot to alleviate the suffering of the people, especially at the grassroots through the ‘Oyo Si Maa Dun’ Foundation. I’m using this avenue to prepare our minds and encourage all of us to remain optimistic about the future of our dear state and that of our fatherland- Nigeria. Lagelu can no longer play second fiddle in the affairs of the Pacesetter state and all hands must be on deck to drive home our genuine demand as a people who have been deprived for long.” Fagade stated.

Also speaking at the occasion, the immediate past Chief Whip of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon. Olafisoye Akinmoyede, gave kudos to leaders and members of the APC in Lagelu for their steadfastness and commitment to the party despite the challenges being faced in the society.

His words; “we all got information about this event at short notice but with the calibre of people that I have seen in the crowd that we have here today, it shows that we remain steadfast and committed to the cause of our party-APC.

” Abisoye Fagade is the new face of APC from Lagelu, the entire six local government areas in Ibadan and by extension, Oyo state.

“He has started well by keying into the tradition of making the welfare of party faithfuls and the masses a priority as obtainable only in our party. Therefore, we owe him our support even as we call on all leaders and members of the APC to work harder in mobilising themselves and others to champion the cause of the broom party to enable us return to Agodi Government House in 2023.” Hon. Akinmoyede added.

Earlier in his welcome address; the Caretaker Chairman of the APC in Lagelu Local government, Mr Kehinde Adeleke, charged stakeholders to ensure that no stone was left unturned in the quest to return the APC to power in the next general election because according to him, the present PDP administration of Governor Seyi Makinde has failed woefully not only in the area of security of life and property but also in all aspect of purposeful governance.

Other speakers at the occasion were; Hon. Dauda Lawal, Hon. Adebowale Akanmu (Arowomole), Hon. Moshood Lawal, Hon. Lekan Odunade and Hon. Akinyemi Obama. Among party leaders and dignitaries at the occasion is; Hon. Akeem Aransi, Hon. Jide Adeniran, Chief (Mrs) Funke Adesiyan (Funlab), Alhaji Sarafadeen Otegbeye, Hon. Oyolola, Chief Abraham Amoo as well as all the Caretaker Executive members of the 14 Wards and Local Government chapter.

