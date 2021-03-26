Reps Caucus Faults N10,000 Visa Clearance Levy by NDLEA

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has faulted the collection of N10,000 from Nigerians for visa clearance allegedly at the behest of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Led by Ndudi Elumelu (PDP: Delta), the group argued that the policy would place undue pressure on Nigerians travelling abroad.

It enjoined the agency to immediately review the non-refundable fee to an affordable amount while putting measures in place to sensitise the citizens on the issue.

The lawmakers pleaded with Nigerians to remain calm and focused in the collective global fight against trafficking in illicit substances and other drug-related criminality.

The caucus said its position should not be misconstrued to mean that it was against any genuine visa clearance effort to curb drug trafficking and other criminal tendencies.

Like this: Like Loading...