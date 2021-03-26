Emirates: UAE Agrees to Waive Extra COVID-19 Test for Nigerians

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has removed the rapid antigen test requirement for Nigerians travellers,

This is according to a March 24 letter from the protocol department of the UAE ministry of foreign affairs seen by TheCable.

The federal government had suspended Emirates Airlines after it announced an additional test requirement for Nigerian travellers in addition to the PCR test mandated by the presidential task force on COVID-19 (PTF).

Agreeing to remove the test requirement, the UAE government demanded that the number of passengers on inbound flights to the UAE must not exceed 200 for two weeks.

It also said only direct flights between the UAE and Nigeria are allowed.

“Passengers need to present a valid negative PCR test conducted within 48 hours before boarding,”.

“Provide the Embassy with an updated list of the approved PCR test centres by the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Passengers would also be required to provide accurate and updated contact details and play of stay during their stay in the UAE.

Prior to the suspension, the carrier had stopped operating flights from Lagos and Abuja airports to Dubai.

In February, the FG placed a ban on outbound Emirates flights for violating the directive of the PTF on COVID-19 on rapid antigen tests.

Subsequently, the ban was lifted after the airline agreed to stop the rapid antigen tests.

An investigation by TheCable had revealed that ready-made negative COVID-19 tests are being sold to passengers in Nigeria without going through the mandatory tests as stipulated by the presidential task force.

