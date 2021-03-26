Girls’ Club: Sexual Purity Fills Your Life with Power and Glory (Re: 44-Year-Old Virgin)

By Temilolu Okeowo

Dear Sister Temilolu,

I am an unmarried 44-year-old virgin. I abstained from sex to the point of turning down men who want to marry me just because I refuse to sleep with anyone of them till my wedding night. This made it impossible for my mum who passed away 4 years ago to see me get married and carry her grandchildren. I’ve felt so bad and foolish over and over again until I stumbled on you on Facebook. Going down your timeline gave me some relief but do you in your heart think I’ve been wise so far? I’m in tears as I write you!

My darling Sis,

Would you believe me if I told you I’m also in tears right now because I know exactly what you’re passing through and believe me, the choice you have made isn’t for the faint-hearted not even at a time and age like this when the spirit of the world is in serious contention with the spirit of God and in a highly-competitive world where you have more people who would rather oppress you than make life easy for you!

I don’t even want to imagine the open and secret mockery you’d have faced and the pain of rejection especially when you were in dire need of some favour or the other or the thought of never being able to have children because your biological clock is ticking! Hmmm….Lord have mercy!!! I don’t know how I want to convince this 44 year old further but I know for a fact that God is SUPER committed to those who are committed to Him. While I feel like giving you a tight hug right now, may I ask you to take a closer walk with Him and form an alliance with ladies like you who can cry to God in prayers and get Him to roll away the mountain before you and send the right man? As you do that you could also get rid of whatever faulty character you may have that may drive good men away!

Your feelings of stupidity may appear valid to some people, but would you know why God has refused that marriage from happening? What if you had married the wrong person and had your life and children’s lives toppled over by mingling with the wrong destiny? This is a very serious matter! Yes, you may be late in having children or bearing a Mrs. Title, however, I can tell you for sure that your life is full of God’s glory and power! It is now left for you to make the proper use of it and be constantly awake in the spirit so that glorious opportunities asides marriage won’t pass you by!

From experience, I’m telling you there’s nothing God won’t do for you, believe me, He would even over-satisfy you with all you ever pined for and what more, did you know this can happen before the end of this year? Please rejoice and be happy!

Haaaaa…. You can’t afford to give in to the devil after all you’ve gone through and make a grand failure of your records in heaven. Or you didn’t know God has been recording? When your results and the glory appear, please remember me in your kingdom!

For everyone WONDERING WHEN? This is your year! Before the month of June,the world will rejoice with you! YOUR BREAKTHROUGH/TESTIMONY WILL SHOCK EVEN YOU AND MAKE YOU AN ENVY OF ALL in Jesus mighty name!!!

FINAL WORD

Chastity does not belong to the past. It saves you a lot of trouble, preserves your beautiful destiny and stands you out from the crowd. You are better off not engaging in pre-marital and extra-marital sex. Stay chaste!

