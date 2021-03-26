Ex-Army Chief, Ihejirika, Joins APC

A former Chief of Army Staff, Azubuike Ihejirika, a retired lieutenant general, has formally joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This is according to a statement issued by Mamman Mohammed, Director of Press and Media to Governor Mai Mala Buni, Chairman APC Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) on Friday in Abuja.

Mr Mohammed said that Mr Buni, who is also the governor of Yobe State, formally received the former army chief into the APC.

“Gen. Ihejirika was formally presented to the chairman by Jigawa governor and Chairman APC Strategy and Contact Committee, Alhaji Abubakar Badaru, and Farouk Aliyu,” he said.

He quoted Mr Buni as saying that “the coming of Gen. Ihejirika into the APC will increase the fortunes of the party in Abia and the South-east generally.

“This is a great moment for the party as Gen. Ihejirika and other sons and daughters of the region are coming into the party to deliver the region and bring the South-east closer to the centre.”

He added that the party looked forward to more of APC presence in the South-east.

Meanwhile, the Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, has accused Mr Ihejirika of working against the overall interest of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ”that made him chief of army staff”.

Mr Abaribe, who represents Abia South Senatorial District, spoke on Magic FM, an Aba-based radio station.

“My greatest regret in the entire campaign is seeing General Ihejirika coming to campaign for the APC in Aba,” he said.

“The same man is supporting a party that has so much disdain for Igbos. Ihejirika is with APC that has pushed out our people to a point that you hardly see any Igbo in the top rank of the military and other forces. It is an unfortunate one.

“People are being kidnapped and killed in all parts of the country including the South-east, Abia and Isiukwuato Local Government Area where Ihejirika hails from, yet no APC member from these areas have come up to condemn the killings.

“No APC senator from the South-east has called on the presidency to sit up and solve insecurity problems.”

