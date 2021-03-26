Gambia Qualify for First-Ever AFCON Tournament

The Gambia has secured qualification to participate in their first-ever Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon next year.

The Scorpions earned this epoch-making berth after defeating Angola by a lone goal in Batu on Thursday.

The west African country sits second on group D, having the same — ten — points with Gabon, the group leaders.

The duo are well beyond the reach of DR Congo and Angola who have 6 points and 1 point respectively and have been eliminated with a round of fixtures remaining.

In 2014, Gambia was slammed with a 2-year ban by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for falsification of players’ ages.

The Scorpions join Comoros as the other debutants at next year’s competition.

Twelve other teams have also secured their places in Cameroon.

The list includes Gabon, Ghana, Egypt, Zimbabwe, Equatorial Guinea, Algeria, Burkina Faso, Guinea, Mali, Senegal, Tunisia, and the host.

