Sports

Gambia Qualify for First-Ever AFCON Tournament

Eric 13 hours ago
0 3 Less than a minute

The Gambia has secured qualification to participate in their first-ever Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon next year

The Scorpions earned this epoch-making berth after defeating Angola by a lone goal in Batu on Thursday.

The west African country sits second on group D, having the same — ten — points with Gabon, the group leaders.

The duo are well beyond the reach of DR Congo and Angola who have 6 points and 1 point respectively and have been eliminated with a round of fixtures remaining.

In 2014, Gambia was slammed with a 2-year ban by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for falsification of players’ ages.

The Scorpions join Comoros as the other debutants at next year’s competition.

Twelve other teams have also secured their places in Cameroon.

The list includes Gabon, Ghana, Egypt, Zimbabwe, Equatorial Guinea, Algeria, Burkina Faso, Guinea, Mali, Senegal, Tunisia, and the host.

Eric

Related Articles

Infantino: FIFA Recognises Only Pinnick As NFF President

July 13, 2018

I Know Why Pinnick Snubbed Me, Says Rohr

July 29, 2019

Tottenham Hotspur: Pochettino Out, Jose Mourinho In

November 20, 2019

Curtain Draws On 2019 African Games as Nigeria Finishes Second

August 31, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: