Frank Edoho, Ebuka Uchendu’s Fans Fight Dirty over BBNaija Host

A raging social media war is about now going on between the fans of Frank Edoho, Nigerian broadcaster and filmmaker, and Ebuka Obi-Uchendu as regards who will host the sixth edition of the Big Brother Nigeria (BBNaija) reality TV show.

Ebuka, a former BBNaija housemate, has been hosting the show since 2017. Frank has however, rejected the calls to replace Uchendu.

But on Thursday, the Nigerian Twittersphere was abuzz as some users suggested that the organisers of the show should consider another person as the host for the show’s next season.

Some of the users had also suggested Edoho as Ebuka’s replacement, citing his 13-year stint as host of ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire (WWTBAM)’, a popular game show.

“Ebuka don eat small, make him allow another person chop! Frank Edoho as BBNaija host for this season won’t be a bad choice…,” a user had said.

But reacting in a flurry of tweets, the ace broadcaster wondered what Ebuka had done to deserve such suggestion.

Edoho said it was unfortunate that people would call for the replacement of the media personality who has hosted the show successfully for about three years.

“What did Ebuka do to deserve all this? Why would you want to change someone that has done a show successfully for only 3 years and have him replaced with one who did WWTBAM for 13 years? Leave Ebuka alone! Please,” he wrote.

In another post, the ace broadcaster said fans should expect him on television soon but not as BBNaija host.

“I will be back on TV soon. But absolutely not on Big Brother,” he added.

The conversation on the microblogging platform comes ahead of the sixth edition of the reality TV show.

MultiChoice Nigeria, organisers of the show, had earlier announced an early audition for the show’s season 6.

TheCable Lifestyle had also examined the various requirements those seeking to participate in this year’s edition of the show must meet.

The winner of this year’s edition of the show is expected to go home with a grand prize of N90 million — the highest since the show debuted in 2006.

