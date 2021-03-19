Sports

Europa League: Man United Draw Granada As Arsenal Face Slavia Prague

Eric 8 hours ago
Manchester United have been drawn against Granada, a La Liga side, in the 2020/21 UEFA Europa League (UEL) quarter-final round.

Arsenal, the second English Premier League (EPL) side in the quarter-final of the competition, will face Slavia Prague.

The EPL duo made it into the quarter-final with victories over AC Milan and Olympiakos respectively.

The quarter-final draw ceremony took place in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday afternoon.

The first legs of the quarter-final matches will be played on April 8 and 15 while the semi-final games will take place on April 29 and May 6.

The final is slated for Gdansk in Poland on May 26.

Full draw

  • Ajax vs Roma
  • Arsenal vs Slavia Prague
  • Dinamo Zagreb vs Villarreal
  • Granada vs Manchester United

Semi final full draw

  • Granada or Man Utd vs Ajax or Roma
  • Arsenal or Slavia Prague vs Dinamo Zagreb or Villarreal

