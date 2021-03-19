Europa League: Man United Draw Granada As Arsenal Face Slavia Prague

Manchester United have been drawn against Granada, a La Liga side, in the 2020/21 UEFA Europa League (UEL) quarter-final round.

Arsenal, the second English Premier League (EPL) side in the quarter-final of the competition, will face Slavia Prague.

The EPL duo made it into the quarter-final with victories over AC Milan and Olympiakos respectively.

The quarter-final draw ceremony took place in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday afternoon.

The first legs of the quarter-final matches will be played on April 8 and 15 while the semi-final games will take place on April 29 and May 6.