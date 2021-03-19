Champions League: Bayern Face PSG As Liverpool Tackle Real Madrid

It’s a replay of last season’s final as Bayern Munich are paired with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the 2020/2021 UEFA Champions League (UCL) quarter-final round.

In another reincarnation of finals, Liverpool will sort to avenge their defeat to Real Madrid on that controversial night in Lisbon in 2018.

The quarter-final draw ceremony took place in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday afternoon.

With the band-aid of seedings and country protection ripped off, the draws delivered a scintillating round of heavyweight fixtures.

Jordan Sancho will be returning to the Etihad stadium after leaving for quality playing time in 2017 as Borrusia Dortmund face Manchester City.

Chelsea will hope to continue their impressive run under Thomas Tuchel and hold their own against giant-slaying FC Porto.

The first legs of matches will be played on April 6/7 2021 while the second legs will take place on April 13/14 2021.

Champions League quarter-final draw in full:

Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund

Porto vs Chelsea

Bayern Munich vs PSG

Real Madrid vs Liverpool

Semi-final draw:

Winner of QF 3 vs Winner of QF 1

Winner of QF 4 vs Winner of QF 2

Semi-final clashes will be played between April 27 and 28, with the second legs holding the following week. The final will be held in Istanbul on May 29.

