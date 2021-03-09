Lamido Lambasts APC at Commissioning of Wike’s Road Project in Rivers

Former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, on Monday, declared that the last five years of the All Progressives Congress (APC) government has been characterised by division and insecurity.

Lamido described APC as an assemblage of persons drawn from defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (CAN), All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) and Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), saying the APC was propelled by hate, moved by anger, envy and malice.

He stated this yesterday while inaugurating the Rumuji-Ibaa-Obelle-Isiopko Road in Rivers State, adding: “When APC came on board, they had no programme or plan. Their main aim was to flush out PDP from government because we were performing, organised, committed, compassionate and humane.”

He explained that remodeling of the airports, rehabilitation of railway and reform of the power sector were all PDP initiatives and not that of APC, saying: “They can’t think. They have no vision, feeling and compassion, they are there for power and the power is now tormenting them, because it was abused.”

He expressed delight that development projects were not only being executed in the Port Harcourt alone but also in hinterland of Rivers State.

Lamido said leaders like Governor Nyesom Wike have continued to demonstrate that it is only PDP that loved the people that would do things to improve their wellbeing and work for a united country.

On his part, Governor Wike explained that his projects were being implemented to transform the rural areas, boost economic activities and create a conducive environment that offers Rivers people more opportunities to actualise their potential.

He said politicians had used the Rumuji-Ibaa-Obelle-Isiopko Road for political campaign, adding that they usually promise to rehabilitate the road if the people supported them, but would fail to fulfill their promise after elections.

Wike noted that he was convinced of the appropriateness of opening up the area when he promised to rehabilitate the road if they supported him.

“The people of Isiopko, Obele, Ibaa and Rumuji, who will reflect on how this road was, will not forget it easily. Today, we can come back home. All of us can go to the market. We can all drive freely and those from Isiopko can pass through to Emohua, while those from Rumuji and all of us can easily go to the airport.

“This is what development entails. Development is not about giving people money. It is all about making the environment conducive for economic activities to thrive,” he said.

Rivers State Commissioner for Works, Elloka Tasie-Amadi, said the road linked Emohua and Ikwerre Council areas and would provide the people the benefit of accessing the Port Harcourt International Airport easily and transport their farm produce without stress.

The Guardian

