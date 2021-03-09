Ihonvbere Makes History, Becomes First Lawmaker to Embrace Digital Democracy

By Eric Elezuo

The lawmaker representing Owan Federal Constituency in Edo State, Prof. Julius Ihonvbere, has made history as the first lawmaker in Nigeria to practically embrace digital democracy.

The ebullient public servant, who has held various positions both in public and private practice, achieved this feat when he registered with the Rate Your Leader app, a digital democracy app which affords voters the right to interface with their elected representatives.

Ihonvbere’s identification with the app is a clear indication that the lawmaker is open to all forms of democratic process, including giving a listening ear to those he is representing.

“I am happy to here. Now, it will be much more easier to know the heartbeat of my people,” the lawmaker enthused.

Rate Your Leader is a free smartphone app, designed to use smartphone technology, to allow elected officials to interact directly with confirmed voters in the divisions they serve, and to do so in a way which makes insulting communication difficult, and dishonest communication undesirable.

This way politicians and people can use Rate Your Leader to engage person-to-person, and understanding each other’s needs and positions. This way, leaders can find out rapidly what matters most to the people who elect them, and collaborate to address those issues. And voters can even rate their politicians for their transparency and accessibility.

And that in turn builds transparency and trust, which are such scarce commodities in our political process.

A man fit as reference point, Ihonvbere, according to his profile on Wikipedia, “obtained his MA in international affairs and Ph.D. in political science from Carleton University, Ottawa and the University of Toronto respectively. He then proceeded to teach at the University of Ife, Ogun State University and University of Port Harcourt all in Nigeria. He was forced into self-exile in 1990, and returned to the University of Toronto as visiting professor of African politics. In 1991, he moved to the University of Texas at Austin, where he taught African and third-world politics as well as courses on US–Africa relations. In 1997, he joined the Ford Foundation in New York as program officer in the Peace and Social Justice Program and was responsible for the portfolio on “Pluralism and Governance” until 2002, when he voluntarily withdrew his services to return to Nigeria.

“As a student he was sanitary and health prefect at Edo Boys High School, Benin City, and later public relations officer of the University of Ife Students’ Union. His meritorious services earned him several awards, including a life membership of the Students’ Union. When he returned to Ife as a lecturer in international relations he became secretary of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

“At the University of Port Harcourt, he served first as vice-chairman and later as chairman of the Academic Staff Union of universities (ASUU). He also served as head of the Department of Political and Administrative Studies at the University of Port Harcourt and president of the Senior Staff Club. He was adviser to the Students’ Union Government of the University of Port Harcourt for several years.

“Ihonvbere once resigned as the secretary to Edo State Government (SSG) after the deeply flawed Edo North APC Senatorial Primaries, but the Edo State government prevailed on him to return as the SSG after state workers and national leaders decried the leadership vacuum created by his sudden exit.”

