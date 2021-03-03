How Former Gov Suswan’s Brother Was Murdered in Benue – Witness

Gunmen on Tuesday reportedly killed Terkura Suswam, elder brother of former Governor of Benue State, Senator Gabriel Suswam.

Terkura Suswam was allegedly killed in his country home in Anyii, Logo Local Government Area of the state while inspecting a construction project.

Logo is one of the local government areas in Sankera axis ravaged by the murdered Benue warlord, Terwase Akwaza aka Gana.

A local source who disclosed this said that Terkura was at the site of a building that he was putting up when the gunmen, numbering four in a vehicle, approached him and shot him, killing him on the spot.

“When Chief got to the building site with his son, he requested for a seat and sat down while supervising the building project.

“He was still sitting down when the gunmen came in a vehicle and shot him at a close range. He died on the spot,” our source said.

However, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Catherine Anene could not immediately confirm the report.

Anene said she tried getting the DPO by telephone but couldn’t hear what he was saying as he was in a noisy place.

The Punch

