Kwankwaso Visits Rivers Governor, Wike in Port Harcourt, Commissions Projects

By Eric Elezuo

A former Governor of Kano State and one time presidential aspirant, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, has paid a courtesy to the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, in Port Harcourt. Among members of the entourage was former Cross River State governor, Donald Duke.

Kwankwass’s visit is not unconnected with solidarity with the governor as regards his giant strides in infrastructural development in Rivers State. Kwankwaso was on hand to commission the Rumuogba Flyover just completed by the administration of Wike.

Only a day before, former governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke, has been a guest of the governor where he commissioned landmark projects executed by the Wike administration.

Like this: Like Loading...