Featured

Kwankwaso Visits Rivers Governor, Wike in Port Harcourt, Commissions Projects

Eric 1 day ago
0 319 Less than a minute

By Eric Elezuo

A former Governor of Kano State and one time presidential aspirant, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, has paid a courtesy to the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, in Port Harcourt. Among members of the entourage was former Cross River State governor, Donald Duke.

Kwankwass’s visit is not unconnected with solidarity with the governor as regards his giant strides in infrastructural development in Rivers State. Kwankwaso was on hand to commission the Rumuogba Flyover just completed by the administration of Wike.

Only a day before, former governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke, has been a guest of the governor where he commissioned landmark projects executed by the Wike administration.

Eric

Related Articles

2019: Nigeria’s Emerging Political Leaders

April 24, 2018

UNICEF, Obama, Gates, Others Celebrate Mandela

July 19, 2018

DSS Releases Aisha Buhari’s ADC to Police

December 27, 2018

Tribunal Nullifies Akpabio’s Petition, Upholds Ekpenyong’s Victory

September 12, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: