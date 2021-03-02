Buhari Expresses ‘Overwhelming Joy’ over Release of Zamfara Schoolgirls

President Muhammadu Buhari has said he felt “overwhelming joy” over the news that the kidnappers of students of Government Girls Secondary School in Jangebe village, Zamfara State, had released the schoolgirls unharmed.

In a tweet, the President said: “I join the families and people of Zamfara State in welcoming and celebrating the release of these traumatized female students.”

“This news brings overwhelming joy. I am pleased that their ordeal has come to a happy end without any incident”.

Heavily armed criminal gangs in northwest and central Nigeria have stepped up attacks in recent years, kidnapping for ransom, raping and pillaging.

The Nigerian military deployed to the area in 2016 and a peace deal with bandits was signed in 2019 but attacks have continued.

Like this: Like Loading...