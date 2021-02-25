Business

London Stock Exchange Lists Ecobank Nigeria’s Senior Unsecured Bond

Eric 24 hours ago
0 11 Less than a minute
Ecobank

Ecobank Nigeria on Thursday opened the market at London Stock Exchange via a virtual ceremony to mark the listing of its five-year fixed rate senior unsecured US$300 million bond.

Ecobank Nigeria, a subsidiary  of Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, the parent company of the  Ecobank Group, provides the full suite of banking products, services and solutions through multiple channels to retail, commercial, corporate and public sector customers.

The bond carries a coupon rate of 7.125%, significantly below its Initial Price Thoughts of 7.75%. The successful launch was three times oversubscribed and is the lowest  coupon/yield by a Nigerian financial institution for a benchmark bond transaction since 2013. It has an Issuer Rating of B- from Fitch Rating Agency and S & P. Citi, Mashreq, Renaissance Capital and Standard Chartered Bank acted as Joint Lead Managers and Bookrunners.

The proceeds will  provide medium term funding and help to enhance the capacity of the Bank to support international trade and service across Africa.

Patrick Akinwuntan, Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria: “The strong demand for our bond shows the international appetite for the Ecobank franchise in Nigeria, its unique positioning for facilitating pan-Africa trade and  the attractive opportunity for the many investors seeking to back world-class Nigerian corporates.”

Eric

Related Articles

FirstBank Hosts FINTECH Summit 3.0

October 17, 2019

UT Financials Services Holds Seminar on Investing for the Future, Proffers Saving Solutions

April 22, 2018

BOFoundation Celebrates Second Anniversary Lecture, Empowers Young Entrepreneurs

February 7, 2020

Renewables Can’t Overtake Oil in Decades –OPEC

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: