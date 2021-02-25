How I Almost Died Of COVID-19- Oskar Ibru

Businessman and Socialite, Olorogun Oskar Ibru has recounted how he almost lost his life to COVID-19.

In a personal message he sent to friends, the jolly good gentleman who is fondly called OCJ or Skido discussed his harrowing experience at the Isolation Centre and thanked God for being alive.

He stated : I aimost died. No kidding. COVID-19 is EVIL.

7 weeks and 2 days man. PNEUMONIA, KIDNEY, LIVER, COLLAPSED LUNGS, COUGH LIKE NO OTHER, FEVER In short DEAD.

“Finally unconscious. No breathing whatsoever. Doctirs lost hope; not your bro. I kicked that mother- Fuckers ass. But he left some serious collateral damage.

“Thank God my heart was strong from some of those things we did in dem days and at the same time being an athlete in the good old days.

My heart refused to quit so here I am, home at last.

“My bro the shit was rough and painful as hell. I do not wish for a re-match.

“I lost over 10 direct friends in my 7 weeks of incarceration. Same hospital.

The day I went in Bolu came out, on the way to the mortuary. The day I left ( on 2 feet) Kitty Rhodes left but flat on his back. On the way to the morgue.

“Praise GOD. I must have done something right orI am about to. All I know is THANK YOU GOD.

PRAISE GOD. AMEN.👍🏃🏾‍♂️🏃🏾‍♂️MOVIN 😎

SKIDO.😇

