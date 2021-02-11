Jakande’s Funeral holds Friday, Says Committee of Friends

By Eric Elezuo

The burial of one of the most respected leaders in Yoruba land, Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande, also known as Baba Kekere, has been slated for Friday, February 12, 2021, according to a press statement by his committee of friends.

Alhaji Jakande, a former governor of Lagos State and one time Minister of Housing , passed on, on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at his illupeju residence. He was aged 91.

The LKJ Committee of Friends noted that the burial arrangements will involve two events as follows:

1. Pre-Burial prayers at Number 2 Bishop Street Ilupeju, Lagos State on Friday 12, February 2021 at 9am.

2. Interment at Vaults and Gardens, Ikoyi at 4pm Friday 12, February 2021

Among the members of the committee are Prof. Abisogun Leigh OFR – (Former VC LASU), Engr. Kamal Giwa, Prince Bayo Oshiyemi, Alhaji Gani Owolabi Dada, Mrs. Omolara Abeke Vaugh and Alhaja Latifat Olufunke Gbajabiamila.

Meanwhile, a condolence has since been opened at his illupeju residence, and many notable personalities have expressed their sympathies including the Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Like this: Like Loading...